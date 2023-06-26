‘Illegal’: Trump caught embezzling campaign donations as legal bills pile up





Former President Donald Trump siphoned money raised for his 2024 presidential campaign into a political action committee (PAC) that covers his personal legal finances.

When Trump launched his campaign in November, 99 cents of every dollar raised went to his campaign while one cent was diverted to his Save America PAC. But this winter, the split changed quietly and the fine print was changed to read that 10% of donations would go to PAC, according to The New York Times. Based on fundraising figures released by his campaign, Trump may have sent at least $1.5 million to Save America as a result of the change, using donors to cover his legal costs rather than pay them. himself, according to the report.

Even before the ex-president announced his stimulus plans, Save America was paying the costs associated with investigations into Trump and his allies. Save America had about $122 million in February 2022, but filings show its funds have dwindled to just $18 million at the start of this year. The rest had been allocated to staff salaries and Trump’s political activities in 2022, while $60 million went to another PAC, MAGA Inc., and more than $16 million was used to cover Trump’s legal fees. Trump.

Generally speaking, “a PAC cannot spend money directly on the candidate’s campaign, and a campaign committee cannot pay directly for things that personally benefit the candidate,” the Times noted.

Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias wrote that Trump’s scheme, as described, is “unlawful.”

“I think in this particular situation, particularly with the use of the leadership PAC to pay for legal fees and potentially other expenses that would be an unlawful personal use of campaign money, there is a unusual incentive for the leadership PAC to cash in more than it normally would,” Adav Noti, senior vice president and director of the Campaign Legal Center, told The Times.

“He can use the campaign to pay for legal fees that arise from the activity of candidates or office holders and of course some of the current legal cases fall into that category, and some don’t, and some are in an area grey,” Noti added. . “It really depends on what material we’re talking about.”

Trump spokesman Steve Cheung did not respond to specific questions about the allocation of funds.

“Because the campaign wants to ensure that every dollar donated to President Trump is spent in the most cost effective way, a fair market analysis was conducted to determine that mailing list rentals would be more effective by altering the distribution of fundraising between the two entities,” he told The Times.

Trump’s legal bills have swelled since the start of his last campaign, largely due to two recent indictments, one related to silent money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 and the other about the case of the Mar-a-Lago classified documents of the former president.

