Jokowi changed Johnny G Plate’s name to Menkominfo





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pocketed the name of the new Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) to replace Johnny G Plate. The number one in Indonesia said he was considering the right day to announce the name who will occupy the bench Minister of Communication and Information who is replaced by the current Acting Officer (Plt), namely Mahfud MD. “[Namanya] already exists, but pending,” he told reporters after inspecting the Palmerah market on Monday (26/06/2023). The head of state admitted that he did not want to rush into appointing names who would enter the ranks of cabinet ministers Onward Indonesia. “Not yet. Later, when the time is right, it will soon be resolved,” Jokowi concluded. Meanwhile, the Menkominfo chair is currently occupied by Executor (Plt) Mahfud MD after the BAKTI Kemkominfo BTS alleged corruption case that ensnared Johnny G plate. According to Bisnis records, a number of eminent personalities have recently been invited to occupy the seats of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, such as Wishnutama Kusubandio, Andika Perkasa and Hary Tanoesoedibjo, which was predicted by the Secretary General deputy of the Indonesian Association of Young Entrepreneurs. (Hipmi) Central Executive Council, Anthony Leong. Previously, Jokowi didn’t comment much when it was confirmed whether or not the character who will replace Johnny G Plate will return from the Nasdem party. “Not yet [dapat saya katakan]concluded Jokowi. ketum Nasdem Party Surya Paloh admitted that he did not want to put forward the name of a Menkominfo candidate to replace Johnny G Plate. The party will only do this if requested by Jokowi, if not requested they will not submit names. Because according to Surya Paloh, the appointment of new ministers is entirely the prerogative of the president.

