Trump Hotel: Supreme Court drops case over Trump Hotel records

The Supreme Court on Monday dropped a case over a lower court notice that allowed a handful of members of Congress to sue a government agency over records related to the Washington, D.C. hotel once owned by the former President Donald Trump.

The courts’ decision is likely due to lawmakers no longer pursuing the case.

That means the justices will save the question of whether it’s ever appropriate for a minority of congressional committee members to demand documents from the executive for another day.

The case raised questions about when members of Congress and not a full committee had the legal right to sue an executive agency for documents under a specific federal law, Section 2954.

While most of the documents related to the Trump hotel deal had already been turned over, the dispute had to resolve whether the challenges presented by minority lawmakers could go forward in future cases.

The Biden administration has argued that if the lower court’s decision stands, it would undermine the independence of the executive and turn what has always been a process of negotiation between branches of government into immediate litigation.

Often referred to as the seven-member rule, it allows seven or more members (less than a majority) of House or Senate oversight committees to request and receive information from government agencies.

The issue before the Supreme Court was whether the members had the legal right or standing to sue for non-compliance with the law. The law is separate from the institutional authority of Congress to request or subpoena documents and witnesses, which requires formal authorization by Congress or a committee.

The court on Monday overturned a federal appeals court opinion that was in favor of the members.

The underlying question of whether it is constitutional for a minority of members of a congressional committee to be able to demand documents from the executive branch is an important debate for the future of congressional oversight. , especially when the White House and Congress are controlled by the same party, said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

That said, the specific issue in this case has become so completely overtaken by events that it makes sense for the parties to drop the dispute and reserve its resolution for a case where it really matters, he added.

The dispute over the Trump hotel records stems from Democratic minority members of the House Oversight Committee several years ago reviewing a deal between the General Services Administration and a Trump company that they said raised a potential conflict of interest.

Last year, the Trump Organization completed the sale of the hotel’s lease to CGI Merchant Group and its partner Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., which now operates the luxury hotel as a Waldorf Astoria property.

