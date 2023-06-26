What is delaying Sweden’s NATO membership and why?

New NATO memberships must be ratified by all existing members – as Sweden finds out. /Yves Herman/Reuters

Sweden’s path to NATO membership remains blocked by Trkiye and Hungary ahead of a July summit in Vilnius where it hopes to join its northern neighbor Finland as a full member of the alliance.

Finland, which applied with Sweden, joined NATO in April, but Trkiye continues to block Swedish membership citing security concerns. Ankara has said Sweden must quell anti-Trkiye protests before it gets the green light to join NATO.

Sweden is aiming to join the alliance at the July 11-12 summit and although it has strong support from other members, including the United States, and further talks with Trkiye are expected , there were few clear signs of a breakthrough.

What is the background of the story?

Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February last year convinced Sweden and Finland to abandon longstanding policies of military non-alignment. Both countries see NATO, with its collective defense clause, as the best means of ensuring their security.

The majority of NATO members quickly ratified the bids, arguing that Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometer border with Russia and Sweden, would strengthen the alliance in the Baltic. However, ratification of NATO membership must be unanimous, but Trkiye and Hungary have been slow to agree.

Trkiye gave his approval to Finnish membership after initial objections. But Ankara says Sweden is not taking its security concerns seriously and has failed to honor an agreement, struck in Madrid last year, which set out a number of issues for Stockholm to address.

Trkiye has not budged despite Sweden introducing new anti-terrorism legislation in June which it says should pave the way for membership.

Hungary followed Trkiye’s lead in delaying ratification, denying Finland’s approval until March 2023, and to date has yet to approve Sweden.

Why is Trikiye against it?

Stockholm criticized Trkiye for its human rights abuses and democratic standards, angering politicians in Ankara.

Trkiye says Sweden harbors members of what it considers terrorist groups, a charge Sweden denies and has demanded their extradition as a step towards ratifying Swedish membership. Swedish courts have blocked some deportations to Trkiye.