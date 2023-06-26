Politics
What is delaying Sweden’s NATO membership and why?
New NATO memberships must be ratified by all existing members – as Sweden finds out. /Yves Herman/Reuters
Sweden’s path to NATO membership remains blocked by Trkiye and Hungary ahead of a July summit in Vilnius where it hopes to join its northern neighbor Finland as a full member of the alliance.
Finland, which applied with Sweden, joined NATO in April, but Trkiye continues to block Swedish membership citing security concerns. Ankara has said Sweden must quell anti-Trkiye protests before it gets the green light to join NATO.
Sweden is aiming to join the alliance at the July 11-12 summit and although it has strong support from other members, including the United States, and further talks with Trkiye are expected , there were few clear signs of a breakthrough.
What is the background of the story?
Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February last year convinced Sweden and Finland to abandon longstanding policies of military non-alignment. Both countries see NATO, with its collective defense clause, as the best means of ensuring their security.
The majority of NATO members quickly ratified the bids, arguing that Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometer border with Russia and Sweden, would strengthen the alliance in the Baltic. However, ratification of NATO membership must be unanimous, but Trkiye and Hungary have been slow to agree.
Trkiye gave his approval to Finnish membership after initial objections. But Ankara says Sweden is not taking its security concerns seriously and has failed to honor an agreement, struck in Madrid last year, which set out a number of issues for Stockholm to address.
Trkiye has not budged despite Sweden introducing new anti-terrorism legislation in June which it says should pave the way for membership.
Hungary followed Trkiye’s lead in delaying ratification, denying Finland’s approval until March 2023, and to date has yet to approve Sweden.
Why is Trikiye against it?
Stockholm criticized Trkiye for its human rights abuses and democratic standards, angering politicians in Ankara.
Trkiye says Sweden harbors members of what it considers terrorist groups, a charge Sweden denies and has demanded their extradition as a step towards ratifying Swedish membership. Swedish courts have blocked some deportations to Trkiye.
Re-elected Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demands for Sweden to be admitted to NATO. /Adem Altan/AFP
Re-elected Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demands for Sweden to be admitted to NATO. /Adem Altan/AFP
The demonstrations organized in Sweden have also aroused the ire of the Turks. In recent months, protesters in Stockholm have hung an effigy of Erdogan from a lamp post. At other events, demonstrators waved flags showing their support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Trkiye and its Western allies, including Sweden.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the freedom to protest was enshrined in the constitution, but added that “what is legal is not always appropriate”.
What is Hungary’s beef with Sweden?
Hungary claims that Sweden has had a hostile attitude towards Budapest for years. He is angry at Swedish Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s criticism of the perceived erosion of the rule of law. Orban denies such erosion.
Unlike Trkiye, Hungary does not have a list of grievances, but says grievances must be addressed before it can ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.
Swedish officials say they are puzzled by Hungary’s stance and analysts have said the country is likely to follow Trikiye’s lead on the matter.
When will Trikiye accept Swedish membership in NATO?
Foreign Secretary Billstrom has been busy meeting with a host of NATO allies in recent weeks to ensure Stockholm’s membership bid remains high on the agenda, saying he n There is no ‘plan B’ beyond Sweden’s membership in Vilnius.
Sweden says it has implemented the Madrid deal, including tougher counter-terrorism laws, and that some of Ankara’s other demands are impossible to meet.
Erdogan said the new laws make no sense as supporters of the banned PKK are allowed to stage protests in Stockholm.
Yet Trkiye has had run-ins with NATO allies before and backed down. Elsewhere, support for Sweden is strong, with leaders across Europe and the United States calling on Ankara to move forward with ratification.
Swedish and Turkish officials met on June 14 for what Sweden’s chief negotiator called good talks and are due to hold another high-level meeting in Brussels ahead of the Vilnius summit, a meeting the secretary hopes NATO General Jens Stoltenberg will help seal the deal. .
“This meeting will bring together foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers. The aim is to make progress in completing Sweden’s NATO membership,” he said. he told reporters during a visit to Vilnius.
Is Sweden’s security threatened by this delay?
Sweden has said its security posture is better now than before its NATO bid. Sweden has received assurances of support from countries like the United States, Britain and Germany.
Stoltenberg said it would be inconceivable that the alliance would not support Sweden if it were threatened.
Sweden is already cooperating closely with NATO and integration measures are progressing. Sweden has a powerful air force and a fleet of submarines adapted to the conditions of the Baltic Sea, a boost for NATO in the region.
