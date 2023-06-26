what he did during the coup attempt in Russia Libero Quotidiano





During Vladimir Poutine his friend was busy repelling a coup attempt last Saturday Xi Jinping he had other commitments. Indeed, it would seem that that day the Chinese leader had an intense exchange of letters with the director of a zoo in Belgium. At the center of the conversation panda health. This was reported by Xinhua News on June 24. For that day, that would have been Xi’s only notable activity, according to the Chinese state agency.





Although the reality is quite different – it is likely that the Chinese leader did not only deal with pandas last Saturday – the story of the exchange with the director of a zoo would have simply served to give the Chinese and image to the whole world of a calm leader, but also of a country uncertain of what to do. What happened two days ago in Russia would have been told in Beijing as a “accident”. With media coverage which, as reported by the Corriere della Sera, he would have shown great caution, until the happy outcome, that is to say the withdrawal of the Wagnerian mercenaries from the territory.





Then yesterday, Sunday June 25, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko was received by the head of Chinese diplomacy Gang Qin. But it is not known if the visit was planned or if on the contrary it was fixed after the chaos of the day before. Regarding possible Chinese support, the Foreign Ministry limited itself to issuing a brief statement: “This is an internal Russian matter, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving the development and prosperity”. Now Xi is just waiting to see how things go in Moscow and whether Putin can maintain his position of power. Only then will he draw the sums.