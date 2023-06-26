Canine sleuths can detect protected great crested newts and reduce costly construction delays

Construction projects are often at odds with the great crested newt. In 2020, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to them as slow down the economy, citing their presence on construction sites as a cause of costly delays. These same creatures stop to Ed Sheeran’s proposal to build a wedding chapel on his Suffolk estate.

Great crested newts play a crucial ecological role. They breed in ponds and ditches in spring and early summer, before emerging to spend most of their time on land. This behavior means they are able to recycle nutrients from the water back to the land.

They are also an important part of the food chain. These newts eat small invertebrates and are preyed upon by many species of reptiles, mammals, and birds.

But populations of great crested newts are declining due to widespread loss of suitable habitat, changes in agricultural practices and climate change. There are only 478,000 ponds left in the UK countryside a 50% decline from a century ago and only 20% of the remaining ponds are suitable for rearing great crested newts.

It is therefore not surprising that harming these creatures or their habitats is now illegal. Developments that may harm great crested newts can only continue if suitable new habitats are created for them.

But current methods of relocating newts, which include installing drift fences, pit traps (buckets driven into the ground) and searching by hand, are time-consuming, limited to certain seasons, expensive and often hampered by the weather report. Greater crested newts also tend to hide underground in mammal burrows and other inaccessible refuges, where they are difficult to locate.

However, my colleagues and I discovered detection dogs can be a valuable addition to the existing toolbox for managing great crested newt populations.

A trained English Springer Spaniel called Freya was very accurate at detecting Great Crested Newts, even at distances up to 2 meters above the ground (87% accuracy) and through 20cm of ground (accuracy of 88%). This approach offers a non-invasive method to locate this species in inaccessible underground shelters.

dog detectives

Over 128 trials, we conducted experiments to investigate the impact of different distances between target newts and Freya on her ability to locate them. We also tested Freya’s ability to detect newts through two different soil types: clay and sand. In some cases, we placed a vent in the ground to mimic a mammal burrow.

Freya accurately located all individual great crested newts over the full range of distances tested (0.25m2). When Freya detected the scent of a great crested newt, she would lay down and point where the scent was emerging from.

Freya was able to locate individual newts both in soils with and without vents. But it was significantly faster and more accurate at detecting newts under clay soil compared to sand. This finding contrasts with previous research which found that dogs were able to detect human remains under sandy soil much faster and more accurately than in clay soil.

Our results are likely to do with the type of odor that is emitted and how it reacts with the ground. Crested newts are amphibians and use humidity to transport pheromones (a chemical that is secreted into the environment to attract a mate for breeding) during their aquatic life phase. The presence of moisture in clay soil can carry their odor to the surface more easily than in sandy soil.

We also found that air temperature influenced how quickly and accurately Freya could detect newts. Moisture evaporates on the surface when warm, making it harder for dogs to locate the scent.

not so fast

Using detection dogs to locate greater crested newts underground offers valuable information about the habitat the newts prefer. It also serves for practical purposes. Finding and relocating newts is expensive and time-consuming at present, but it is a legal requirement prior to construction activities.

Our results provide insight into factors, such as temperature and soil type, that can hinder or improve the chances of detecting these newts. But they also highlight the need for detection dog handlers to be aware of their surroundings and how these factors can impact the scent dispersal of newts.

Additionally, training dogs and handlers to find great crested newts is time consuming. In fact, it can take up to two years for a dog and handler to become operational.

This is due to the complexity of the life cycle of newts. Greater crested newts spend time both above and below ground, as well as in inaccessible underground hiding places. Therefore, dogs need to be exposed to all types of scenarios during training to ensure that they can accurately distinguish between an accessible scent above ground and a more dilute scent from a distance.



Nick Upton/Wessex Water , Author provided



Using detection dogs to locate hidden great crested newts has the potential to protect this rare species and reduce costly construction delays. But the complexity of the life stages of newts and the time-consuming training process for both dogs and handlers means it will take time before this new, effective method becomes commonplace.