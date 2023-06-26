Five or six Secret Service agents testified before grand jury on Jan. 6, sources say





About half a dozen Secret Service agents testified before the grand jury that will decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol and his efforts to interfere in the peaceful transfer of the presidency. , according to two sources close to their testimony.

About five or six officers appeared, the sources said, in accordance with subpoenas they received. It’s unclear how close the agents were to Trump on Jan. 6 or what information they may have provided to the grand jury.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the events of January 6 is separate from his investigation that led to Trump’s recent indictment in Florida for handling classified documents. Sources told NBC News that about 24 Secret Service agents appeared before the grand jury hearing the case in Washington before the case was transferred to Florida.

A Secret Service spokeswoman declined to comment.

While the exact contents of their subpoenas and appearances are not known, Secret Service agents who were close to Trump on Jan. 6 may be able to confirm, deny, or provide more details about a story. first told by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to the now-defunct January 6 Committee in Congress.

A year ago, Hutchinson told the committee she heard Trump wanted Secret Service agents to drive him to the Capitol to join the rioters, tried to grab the steering wheel of the car, then reached for his collarbones of the driver, Secret Service agent Bobby Engel. . Trump later denied that account.

Hutchinson said he learned of the incident from Tony Ornato. Ornato took a leave of absence from the Secret Service to serve as Trump’s deputy chief of staff beginning in 2019, then returned to the Secret Service when Trump left office. Engel and Ornato have since left the Secret Service and it is unclear whether they testified before the grand jury.

It is also interesting to know what the agents knew and discussed before and during the Capitol insurrection. The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security notified Congress last year that all text messages between officers from Jan. 5 through Jan. 6, 2021, had been lost. The agency said it was part of a pre-planned software upgrade. Their communications, and anything agents could recall, could tell the grand jury how much Trump was aware of the potential for violence on Jan. 6 and how he responded to threats made against the vice president. of the time, Mike Pence.

