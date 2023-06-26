Here are the 12 LBBP ambassadors newly appointed by President Jokowi





Jakarta, InfoPublik – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday (26/6/2023) appointed 12 Indonesian Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP Ambassadors) for a number of friendly countries at the State Palace in Jakarta. As quoted in the press release, it was stated that the inauguration was based on the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 51/P and 55/P of 2023 regarding the appointment of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia which were determined respectively on June 14 and June 23, 2023 by President Jokowi. Here are 12 name of Indonesian LBBP Ambassador appointed by President Jokowi: 1. Teuku Faizasyah, Ambassador of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of Iceland;

2. Michael Trias Kuncahyono, Indonesian Ambassador to the Vatican Holy See;

3. Ahmad Rizal Purnama, Ambassador of Indonesia to the Republic of Turkey;

4. Arief, Ambassador of Indonesia to Ukraine and to the Republic of Armenia and Georgia;

5. Achmad Ubaedillah, Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam;

6. Santo Darmosumarto, Ambassador of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Cambodia;

7. Grata Endah Werdaningtyas, Ambassador of Indonesia to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic;

8. I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, Ambassador of Indonesia to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein;

9. Dupito Dorma Simamora, Ambassador of Indonesia to the Republic of Fiji with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Nauru and Tuvalu;

10. Meidyatama Suryodiningrat, Indonesian Ambassador to Romania and Moldova;

11. Ricky Suhendar, Ambassador of Indonesia to the Peruvian Plurinational and the Bolivian Plurinational;

12. Saud Purwanto Krisnawan, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Lesotho and Kingdom of Eswatini, and Southern African Development Community (SADC) . That I be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary will be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia Year 1945 and directly implement all laws and regulations, for the sake of my devotion to the nation and the country, said the President dictate the oath /the appointment of ambassadors. After dictating the oath and promise of office, President Joko Widodo congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors. Photo: BPMI Setpres

