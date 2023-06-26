102 in military court for violence linked to Imran Khan’s arrest: Pakistan





Riot police fire tear gas canisters to repel supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered outside Khan’s house to prevent officers from arresting him, in Lahore on March 14, 2023. AFP file photo.

More than 100 people are on trial in Pakistani military courts over violence that erupted after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested last month, the military said on Monday.

Three senior officers were also fired, military spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

Khan’s arrest for corruption at the High Court in Islamabad on May 9 sparked deadly street violence, with thousands of supporters clashing with police and some setting fire to military buildings.

“102 disbelievers are being tried by the military tribunals already established in these cases,” Chaudhry said.

He said the three officers, including a lieutenant general, were removed from their posts after they “failed to maintain the security and sanctity” of army properties during the unrest.

“Strict disciplinary action” was taken against 15 others, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, he said.

Pakistan’s military holds undue influence over the politics of the nuclear-armed country, having staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

The military’s publicity wing pledged this month to tighten “the noose of law” around those involved in the violence.

Thousands of supporters of Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested following his release. Many of his top aides have also resigned, some after repeated detentions.

Analysts say Khan’s detention, which ended after three days when the Supreme Court ruled it illegal, was likely in retaliation by the Pakistani military for a campaign of defiance he has waged since his ousting in April last year.

Islamabad claims the protesters were engaging in anti-state terrorism.

Chaudhry said those tried by military tribunals “have the right of access to civilian lawyers” as well as the right to appeal.

But international rights monitors have criticized the use of opaque military courts to try civilian defendants.

Amnesty International said last month that it “has documented a catalog of human rights violations resulting from the trial of civilians in military courts in Pakistan, including a flagrant disregard for legality, a lack of transparency, confessions forced and executed after grossly unfair trials”.

“Therefore, any indication that the trial of civilians might take place in military courts is inconsistent with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/205237/102-in-military-court-over-imran-khan-arrest-violence-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos