PM Modi to announce five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamalapati station on June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disembark five Vande Bharat Express at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station on Tuesday June 27, a first for Indian Railways to operate five Vande Bharat trains simultaneously on the same day.

Semi-rapid services are Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

All these five Vande Bharat trains consist of 8 cars each and the number of cars can be increased up to 16 depending on the traffic demand.

Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand to get Vande Bharat train connectivity for the first time.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect the Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the central region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc. will also benefit from improved connectivity. The train will be about thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity from Malwa region (Indore) and Bundelkhand region (Khajuraho) to Central region (Bhopal).

This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, Panna. The train will be approximately two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat Express from Goas. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus and Goas Madgaon station.

This will save about an hour of travel time, compared to the current fastest train connecting the two places.

DharwadBengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major cities in Karnataka – Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere – to the state capital of Bengaluru.

It will greatly benefit tourists, students, industrialists, etc. of the region. The train will be about thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar.

Improving connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and business people. This will save approximately one hour and twenty-five minutes of travel, compared to the current fastest train linking the two places.

Besides launching the Vande Bharat trains, the Prime Minister will attend a public program in Shahdol where he will honor Rani Durgavati, launch the Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission and launch the distribution of Ayushman Cards. The Prime Minister will also visit Pakaria village in Shahdol district.

During a public program in Shahdol, the Prime Minister will launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission. It will also distribute sickle cell genetic status cards to beneficiaries.

The Mission aims to address the urgent health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population.

The launch will mark a crucial milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047. The National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023.

This will be implemented in 278 districts in 17 highly targeted states of the country i.e. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh , Kerala, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister will initiate the distribution of approximately 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh.

The Ayushman card distribution ceremony is held in city bodies, Gram panchayats and development blocks across the state.

The Ayushman card distribution campaign is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of reaching all beneficiaries to ensure 100% saturation of social protection schemes.

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to Rani Durgavati on the occasion of the conclusion of Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra. The Yatra is organized by the government of Madhya Pradesh to popularize Rani Valor and Sacrifice of Durgavatis.

Rani Durgavati, was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals.

PM in the village of Pakaria

In a unique initiative, the Prime Minister will visit Pakaria village of Shahdol district and interact with tribal community leaders, self-help groups, PESA leaders [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996] committees and captains of village football clubs.

The Prime Minister will attend a cultural program by tribal and folk artists and will also have dinner at the village.