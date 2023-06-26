What is Putin worth to China?

The tumultuous events of this weekend have shown how Chinese leader Xi Jinping has taken a big gamble by teaming up with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin survived the rebellion that Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army unleashed on Saturday. Perhaps Putin’s power was never in great danger. Yet whether the incident is seen as a mark of Putin’s weakness or resilience, it paints a picture of a Russia in deep decline, where a warlord can march on Moscow virtually unchallenged, and fortunes policies can be unpredictable and even unstable.

This is the country on which Xi has pinned many of his foreign policy ambitions. Xi appears to have embraced Putin as an invaluable partner in his quest to push back against American global power and reshape the world order in favor of Beijing. This choice has always been risky. By sticking with Putin when he invaded Ukraine last year, Xi was effectively trading ties with Europe for a closer bond with Russia, as his stance galvanized allied democracies against him. Xi made his decision in the service of more ambitious plans: the two dictators would go down in history. A change is coming that has not happened for 100 years. And were driving this change together, Xi told Putin at their summit in Moscow in March.

Seeing the rebellion unfold in Russia, one would imagine that Xi now feels he has bet on the wrong person. Putin looks like a leader with a fair share of problems at home that will limit his ability to project meaningful influence abroad, and the drawn-out conflict in Ukraine has exposed weaknesses in the Russian military.

But Xi remained indifferent. The war, the reaction of the West, nothing so far has deterred him from strengthening his ties with Putin. And while it’s not easy to know the real thinking in the opaque corridors of Chinese power, the rebellion doesn’t seem likely to change its mind either. On the contrary, it could further convince Xi of Putin’s importance as a bulwark against a destabilized Russia on its northern border. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that as Russia’s friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic coordinating partner for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability. A headline from the Global Times, a media outlet run by the Chinese Communist Party, called the idea that Putin has been weakened by wishful thinking from the West.

At the same time, if in fact Putin has been weakened, Xi could win. To be sure, Xi has already benefited from the leverage that Putin’s isolation gives China over Russia: having burned down his ties with the West, Putin has no choice but to deepen dependence of Russia vis-à-vis China’s diplomatic support and even exchanging its currency. This arrangement suits Xi perfectly. And if Wagner’s coup has further weakened Putin, Xi can wield even more influence over Russia’s economy and politics. Xi could use that authority to secure energy sources and other raw materials from US interference and pressure Moscow to align its policies with Chinese interests.

Xi’s next steps on Russia will say a lot about the trajectory of Chinese foreign policy. Continuing to support Putin will signal that Xi’s desire to undermine the power of the West remains paramount in his approach to the world and even trumps some pressing concerns at home. With China’s economy faltering and in need of Western investment and technology, Beijing has theoretically sought to mend its relationship with Europe. But that won’t be possible unless Xi gives up or at least drastically alters his relationship with Putin. Last week, Chinese Premier Li Qiang toured Europe, Talk the importance of continued commitment, but the European Commission, rather than embracing this awareness, released an economic security strategy that aims to protect Europe’s interests against threats posed by China. By throwing his weight behind Putin, Xi will continue to damage relations with countries that have the wealth and influence to support China’s economic development and global stature in favor of advancing a partnership with a man and a nation that may no longer possess the power to help Xi achieve his goals.

The emphasis on partnership with Russia indicates how radically Xi has shifted the priorities of the Chinese government. Development was the main concern for four decades, which meant that ties with the wealthy West had to come first. Now Xi is obsessed with security, and he apparently believes, evidence aside, that Putin can help provide that security. The choice is fateful, with potentially serious consequences for China. But China’s political system has morphed into a one-man dictatorship that will stay the course set by Xi, come rebellions, disastrous wars or who knows what else.

Xi still has lessons to learn from Putin’s weekend setbacks. The rebellion reflected the pressure exerted on an authoritarian regime by an unpopular and protracted war. If Xi watches closely, he might see the episode as a warning of domestic political vulnerabilities that could stem from a military takeover of Taiwan. A war for Taiwan, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could fail or prove a long and costly, tempting rebellion, and make it another bet for Xi to lose.