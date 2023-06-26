Focus budget use on programs that benefit people: Widodo





You don’t need to implement too many programs. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged ministries, institutions and local governments to focus the use of budget on programs that benefit the community rather than funding the bureaucratic process of programs. “Every penny of the people’s money (taxes collected from the people) should be allowed to come back to them (through government programs), not to fund the (bureaucratic) process,” he stressed. He delivered the remarks on Monday at the State Palace here, where he received an unqualified opinion (WTP) on the 2022 Central Government Financial Report (LKPP) from the head of the State Audit Commission (BPK). Isma Yatun. The President urged all ministries, agencies and local governments to improve the quality of their spending. Several regions were found to have used their budgets inefficiently as a large portion of the budget cap was allocated to employee expenses, such as salaries, meetings and business travel, instead of actual program implementation. , he pointed out. He said that a regional government – without mentioning which one – had allocated a duty travel expenditure cap of up to 1 billion rupees ($66.34 thousand) for an agricultural outreach program, which had an allowance total budget of 1.5 billion rupees ($99.52 thousand). . This indicates that more than 50% of the total program budget was used for duty travel alone. “We must continue to improve the accountability and quality of spending. Implement programs properly and continuously monitor and evaluate them. This way, the results of the programs can really benefit the people,” Widodo said. Overhead costs should not exceed 20-25% of the total budget, he added. Furthermore, he emphasized that the focus of the state budget and the use of the regional budget should be the achievement of program objectives and results. The president also requested all ministries, institutions and local governments to use and absorb national products in the implementation of their programs. “You don’t need to implement too many programs. You should only focus on priority programs, such as managing stunting, reducing poverty, increasing farmer productivity and fishermen, controlling inflation and encouraging investment”, he added. Related News: BPKP to ensure concrete and effective use of state budget: Jokowi

Related News: Appropriate budget design can improve social protection: ministry

Related News: Ministry ensures effective social assistance allocation following BPK findings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/286383/focus-budget-use-on-programs-that-benefit-people-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos