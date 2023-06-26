3 army officers sacked in Pak over violence after Imran Khan’s arrest





The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked during the May 9 violence. (To file)

Islamabad:

The Pakistani military announced on Monday that three officers, including a lieutenant general, had been sacked and action had been taken against three major generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect key military installations during the May 9 violence. following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Supporters of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Imran Khan vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

Addressing a press conference, military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the military had carried out two investigations into protests by PTI supporters and taken action.

“After a deliberate process of accountability, bearing in mind the demands for judicial investigations, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against those who have failed to uphold the security and honor of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and headquarters.

“Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, were removed from their posts and strict disciplinary procedures were carried out against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers,” he said.

He said investigations had been carried out by officers of major general level officers.

Without giving details, including the identity of the officers, Major General Sharif said that the measures taken by the army show that there is a system of strict self-responsibility within the army and that measurements are taken regardless of position or position.

He said that responsibility in the Pakistani military was exercised without discrimination, regardless of rank or social status.

“From now on, granddaughter of a retired four-star general, son-in-law of a retired four-star general, wife of a retired three-star general, and wife and son-in-law of a two to retirement – star generals are facing this process of accountability because of compelling evidence,” he said.

“All those involved (in the May 9 violence) will be punished under the Constitution and the law,” Arshad Sharif said.

The May 9 violence drew a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the perpetrators, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

Arshad Sharif described the May 9 incident as “extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country”.

“The events of May 9 proved what the enemies could not do in 76 years, a band of miscreants and their enablers did,” the officer said, describing the incident as “a plot against Pakistan”.

He also said that already 17 permanent military tribunals were functioning even before May 9 “where 102 disbelievers involved in May 9 are tried”. He said their cases were referred to civil courts after seeing the evidence.

Arshad Sharif said those who are tired have lawyers to defend them and they can also appeal the verdicts to high courts and supreme courts. He said that these courts are part of the existing laws and already several cases have been decided by these courts.

He dismissed the impression May 9 was staged to target a political party and said TV footage and other evidence showed it was premeditated. He said dozens of military installations were targeted within two hours of Imran Khan’s arrest.

“I ask if the army burned the monuments of the martyrs with their own hands,” he said.

He said “the investigation so far has proven that May 9 had been planned for several months.”

Arshad Sharif dismissed the impression of human rights abuses after the May 9 arrests and crackdown on disbelievers and said action was being taken within the laws of the land.

He also said that despite the challenges, the military was determined to stamp out militancy and that so far 13,619 intelligence-based operations have been carried out this year and at least 1,172 terrorists have been killed. or arrested.

“At least 95 officers and jawans have been killed in these operations this year,” he said, adding that at least 77 operations were carried out daily by security agencies.

He also said the war on terror would continue. “The war on terror will continue until the last terrorist is killed,” he said.

Arshad Sharif said the defense spending gap with India was widening, but the defense budget would only increase if the national pie increased. “The gap with India is not new, as it has been going on for decades,” he said.

He said the defense budget had increased from 16% last year to 12.4% this year.

