Turkey is struggling to overcome its structural economic problems

Hafize Gaye Erkan, Governor of the Central Bank of Türkiye. (AFP)

In the aftermath of last month’s general elections in Turkey, all attention naturally turned to the political outcome, but an equally important topic is how the economy will be handled following the election.

This month, the appointment of Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor marked a turning point in the country’s fiscal policy. She has a brilliant academic and professional background. She completed her doctoral studies at Princeton University. She worked for Goldman Sachs in the United States for nine years. While working at First Republic Bank, she was promoted to CEO. On June 8, she became Governor of the Central Bank of Turkiye. If President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not interfere with the rules of a transparent market economy, the new team can improve Turkey’s economy, even if some bitter pills have to be swallowed.

The first concrete step taken by the new Erdogan government was in the area of ​​interest rates, with the central bank nearly doubling the country’s key interest rate last week from 8.5% to 15%. Paradoxically, this was a subject that Erdogan had previously fiercely opposed. He had developed a theory that: The interest rate is the cause and inflation is the result. Few economists believe in this theory. Rising and falling interest rates are the result of complicated free market interactions, but Erdogan consistently continues to support his thinking.

Returning from Baku, Azerbaijan this month, Erdogan said: We have accepted that Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, as well as Ms. Hafize Gaye Erkan, the new central bank governor, will quickly implement the required measures. . He has carefully avoided giving Simsek carte blanche because he does not want to legitimize the rise in interest rates.

Last Thursday, the new team of Simsek and Erkan announced the official interest rate increase. Real interest rates are still above the 15% figure. However, Simsek said the difference between real and official interest rates will narrow over time.

Even this figure is far from realistic. The real figure should be around 25%, but the new team of decision-makers seem determined to bring the real rate closer to the political figure with frequent adjustments.

Interest rates float according to the rules of a free market economy. Finance Minister Simsek said in his first public statement that Turkey has no choice but to return to rational ground to ensure predictability in the economy, which means stability, confidence and sustainability.

Despite unpromising forecasts, the Turkish economy has proven to be very resilient in the past. With better management, it has the potential to be revitalized.

The minimum monthly wage in Turkey is €520 ($568). Only three countries in Europe have minimum wages lower than this, namely Serbia (€460), Bulgaria (€398) and Albania (€297). Turkey also has a relatively skilled labor force. Therefore, if the economy of the country is properly managed, it has the potential to overcome some of its economic problems. Erdogan is a leader capable of persuading his people to swallow bitter pills from time to time.

Four deputy ministers were appointed last week. One of them is a political official, or party commissioner, who will act as a watchdog and oversee the recruitment and transfer of staff from one department to another. The other three are professionals in the economic field with varied backgrounds.

Over the past five years, four finance ministers have been replaced, while three central bank governors have been sacked over the past two years. Such practices discourage bureaucrats who want a challenge from accepting important positions. They also fail to give the business community the confidence that is essential to a stable economy.

Due to Erdogan’s insistence on his dubious interest rate theory, the Turkish economy has experienced a huge transfer of money from small capital holders to large capital holders. When the interest rate was fixed by the central bank at 8.5%, economic operators who needed money had to pay the difference between the political rate and the market rate.

The outgoing central bank governor coined the heterodox epithet of central bank practices, without economic actors understanding exactly what that meant. In encyclopedic terms, heterodox means not conforming to accepted standards. Therefore, the former governor must have meant that an amalgamation of various rules would be used to guide the economy of the country.

One of the major vices of democracy is that it forces political leaders to promise the moon. With the next local elections in Turkey to be held in March 2024, political leaders on both the government and opposition sides are almost bound to promise high salaries, while economic decision makers will try to dissuade them from making unrealistic promises.

If Simsek stays in his post for a few years, Turkey could overcome some of its economic difficulties. However, do not expect miracles.

Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party.

Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News