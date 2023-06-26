



After Donald Trump was indicted by federal prosecutors, most Republicans treated the developments as a time when everyone was on deck. The stampede was instigated to convince the public that the charges against the former president were illegitimate and worthy of American contempt, despite the dramatic evidence presented in the unsealed indictment.

It was an open question whether the rhetorical push would work. The latest national Quinnipiac poll suggests he doesn’t:

A total of 65% of Americans think the charges against Trump are very serious or somewhat serious. 60% of Americans believe the former president acted improperly in the way he handled classified documents after leaving the White House. (The poll found that one in four Republican voters agree.) 60% of Americans think Trump left serious questions about the scandal unanswered. A narrow majority of 51% of Americans agree that Trump should be prosecuted.

Granted, the results weren’t all bad for the Republican: The Quinnipiac poll found that most Americans agreed that politics played at least some role in the matter.

But these hypotheses, which do not seem to be founded in fact, do not invalidate the other conclusions. In other words, most countries have effectively said politics likely contributed to Trump’s indictment, but it’s still a serious prosecution.

Going back to our previous coverage, these outcomes were hardly inevitable. In fact, I didn’t necessarily expect it. For months there has been a noticeable asymmetry in the public conversation: one side of the political divide flooded the airwaves with vitriol, insisting that an indictment would be proof of a Justice Department corrupt and an unjust system, while the other side has been largely circumspect, saying very little about the suspect, the process and his alleged crimes.

Given this, Americans have generally only heard one side of the argument. While Republicans cried bloody murder in defense of Trump, Democrats largely responded with Anyone want to talk about infrastructure and the importance of reproductive rights?

Indeed, it’s no secret that the Biden White House made a deliberate decision to remain silent, and that the party also ordered congressional Democrats to bite their tongues.

With only one side of the political divide engaged in public conversation, it seemed plausible that much of the public would believe the GOP talking points, despite their absurdities, because that was the only rhetoric Americans were hearing.

And yet, despite this asymmetry, polls suggest the public didn’t buy what Republicans were selling after Trump’s first indictment, nor did the GOP’s rhetoric prove compelling in the wake of Trump’s first indictment. his second indictment.

This article revises our related earlier coverage.

