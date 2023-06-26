Mohan Guruswamy | The Narendra Modi style of governing a complex nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo PTI)

Our politics are now at their worst face to face. We seem to be constantly in campaign mode. This means that political rivals mainly try to define the image of the adversary. This is what the Congress is trying to do to Narendra Modi and the BJP to Rahul Gandhi.

With his mother even more retired now, and with a figurehead as the leader of the Parliamentary Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi is still the de facto leader of the opposition, quite a transformation from the crown prince. Rahul Gandhi seems to have found a second wind and began to attack the Prime Minister with virulence. This is a personalized style of attack without limits, not much different from the tactics employed by Mr Modi when he was Prime Minister-in-waiting. So, in a sense, Mr. Modi is getting back some of what he handed out. But does it work another time?

Typical of this new Rahul Gandhi were the allegations that the Modi government’s land acquisition law was to help its corporate cronies grab land from poor farmers. It is our policy that the fairness of such comments is not the issue. It is completely understandable that he thinks that exaggerations, unsubstantiated claims and outright lies have worked for Mr Modi and therefore will work for him as well. But what merits discussion is his statement: “Wherever the Prime Minister sees an institution that is constitutional, that people trust, he wants to put an end to it because he wants all the power with himself and the businesses.

It is an accusation that is not only made by the hereditary leadership of the Congress Party, but is increasingly heard by the bureaucracy and even within the BJP. While this has a lot to do with Mr Modi’s personality, made larger than life by highly personalized polling campaigns, it has as much to do with the evolution of the institution of Prime Minister until the Dr. Manmohan Singh becomes the resident of 7 RCR.

Jawaharlal Nehru’s PMO included only one PA and a few clerks. But when Lal Bahadur Shastri became prime minister, the outlines of a powerful and influential PMO dominating decision-making in government began to emerge. Shastri had the redoubtable LK Jha, ICS as his secretary to the prime minister, and soon a lot of power flowed into that office. It was more due to the dominant personality of Laxmi Kant Jha. He wore the halo of the ICS and passed himself off as a leading economist. He just got a BA from Cambridge but his biography proudly states: ‘Studied under Lord Keynes’.

When Indira Gandhi became Prime Minister the flow of power picked up speed and volume and soon the first days of an all-powerful PMO were seen. She appointed PN Haksar, an IFS officer, as her chief secretary, and soon they had a full Kashmiri Brahmin mafia consisting of PN Dhar, RN Kao and DP Dhar in place. The concentration of power was now complete. This PMO took over the personnel department, IB and RAW, and its prominence was such that even a court reporter like RK Dhawan operating out of it and managing the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum became all-powerful. She has always provided a rubber stamp as party president.

The power of the Prime Minister’s Office was somewhat diluted with the Janata Party government due to the galaxy of powerful political figures serving as ministers. But soon business was back to business as usual with the advent of Rajiv Gandhi, who ensured his continued rise. This was so until Dr. Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister. Suddenly there were two centers of power. That of 10 Janpath quickly became the strongest voice in government, mainly due to the natural obsequiousness of Dr Singh, who was chosen for higher office more because of his flexibility on the way up. Power then began to be exercised without the accountability of institutional leadership.

Now we had a Prime Minister who constantly had to look over his back for fear of being out of step with the political master. We have seen how ministers used to override or ignore his orders.

It wasn’t just people like Dayanidhi Maran or A. Raja of the DMK, but also people like Jairam Ramesh, a political upstart with no base of his own, except a perceived “closeness” to the ruling family. The worst of the Prime Minister’s institutional decline was when Rahul Gandhi publicly tore up the proposed order to overturn the Supreme Court’s order on convicted MPs and MPs.

Unwilling to issue orders for fear of being guessed, Dr Singh resorted to groups of ministers to defer decision-making or perhaps even create a trail of complicity, or both. This is what we lack now. Influence peddlers and fundraisers in New Delhi adored GOMs.

But the Modi PMO is very different. There’s no number two in it. The prime minister is number one and the organization is flat after that. Management experts often believe that this is the most effective institutional structure for delivering results, as a flat organization will have relatively few or only one level of management. This means that the chain of command from top to bottom is short and the span of control is wide.

The ring of bureaucracy immediately surrounding it includes self-effacing individuals and few have easy access to them. Except for Nripendra Misra (now in charge of Ayodhya temple construction), the others have been with Mr. Modi since Gujarat times. The NSA is quite visible, but businessmen and other bureaucrats have no relation to the work it does. Or maybe some like Anil Ambani do? So it seems like a Modi show all the way. But this PMO was not the creation of this PM. He evolved that way as a central decision maker. The only difference is that Mr. Modi allows very little access to it. Hence the reproaches of centralizing all power.

Like Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi is a directly elected prime minister, maybe even more so. He is therefore his own man. He makes decisions and these are his decisions, like demonetization and mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic. He wants us to believe that he has no obligation. But that we will only know in the days to come, when the next elections loom over our heads. Last time it was the super expensive Rafale. When the “achche din” ends, he will realize the advantages of having a multi-level or large organization, the most important of which is that it removes the burden of making even the most mundane decisions. This allows him to shift responsibility downwards to share the blame when the going gets tough. But that means he must also be willing to share the fruits of the mango orchard with many.

The author, a political analyst studying economics and security issues, has held senior positions in government and industry. He is also a specialist in the Chinese economy.