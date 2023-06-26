Pakistani army general sacked for violence by Imran Khans party





At least 102 people face trial in military courts over last month’s violence

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo ANI)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’s military has sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to prevent violent attacks on military assets by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan protesting his arrest, the army spokesperson (26).

It was a rare public announcement by the military of an internal investigation and its outcome.

At least 102 people are on trial in military courts for last month’s violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a news conference in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

Chaudhry gave no details on how many of them were civilians or military. He also declined to name the senior officers who had been fired.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about military trials of civilians in Pakistan which they say cannot guarantee a fair defense. The lawsuits were also challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in three petitions, including one by Khan’s party.

In May, thousands of Khan supporters ransacked military installations across the country and vandalized them, including an air base, several military garrisons, a general’s house and army headquarters. Over 5,000 of them were arrested, although most were later released.

“We needed to determine why security had been breached at military facilities. We had to find out what was wrong,” Chaudhry said.

He said two departmental investigations were conducted, led by major generals, and penalties were issued in accordance with their recommendations.

Strict departmental action was also taken against 15 other army officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, Chaudhry said, as part of the army’s internal accountability. He did not specify what action had been taken.

Chaudhry added that several relatives, including women, of senior army officers were also on trial for allegedly facilitating the violence.

The military said the arson was planned in advance by Khan’s party leaders and named him in at least two criminal cases as encouraging violence.

Khan, 70, a former international cricket hero turned politician, has faced a slew of cases since being ousted from power in a vote of no confidence last year, which he blames on generals of the army, a charge the army denies.

Khan’s party has been subjected to a massive security crackdown since the May 9 violence.

(Reuters)

