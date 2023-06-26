Prabowo Subianto meets Jokowi at the palace even though nothing is on the agenda





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto back to meet President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon June 26, 2023. Prabowo’s arrival at the Palace was somewhat sudden as it was not on the President’s agenda today . Asked by the media team about the purpose of his visit to the palace, Prabowo explained that he was summoned by Jokowi. “Yes, I was summoned by the president, to meet the president, I have just returned from abroad, he reports,” Prabowo said on Monday. Party General Chairman Gerindra appeared to be wearing a batik shirt. We saw him in a hurry to enter the State Palace. He only answered a few questions from reporters. “Usually ministers are summoned by the president,” Prabowo said. Prabowo had met Jokowi in Malaysia Previously, Prabowo Subianto suddenly met President Jokowi on the sidelines of the Head of State’s visit to Malaysia on Wednesday afternoon June 7, 2023. News of the meeting spread after the spokesman for the Minister of Defense, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak shared a video of the meeting between the two. The meeting was later confirmed by Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin. Advertisement “Mr. Minister of Defense welcomed the arrival of Mr. President and Mrs. Iriana in the lobby of the hotel. It was also seen that Mr. President and Mr. Minister of Defense spoke briefly, but I don’t know what it was for a little while,” Bey said during confirmation on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Bey said Prabowo was among other ministers who were part of a delegation accompanying Jokowi to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. A day later, Prabowo then returned to meet Jokowi at the State Palace. Prabowo appeared to have passed through the Bali Gate in a white Alphard car. He did not respond to questions from the media when asked about the content of the meeting. It was only recently that it was discovered that some of their discussions were about the peace proposal Ukraine and Russia. Prabowo had previously submitted the peace proposal while attending the Defense Dialogue Summit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on Saturday June 3, 2023 and ended in rejection by both countries. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Ganjar Pranowo is called his prime candidate, Jokowi just smiles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1741624/prabowo-subianto-temui-jokowi-di-istana-meski-tak-ada-dalam-agenda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos