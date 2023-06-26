Take Five: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping





Nathan McKinnon/RNZ Chris Hipkins arrives in China.

Chris Hipkins is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the first meeting of a New Zealand prime minister since 2019. He is in China for a week, leading a series of high-level political and business meetings. 1. What is the trip for? The main purpose of the trip is to strengthen existing trade relations and establish what trade with China will look like in the future, Things reports political editor Luke Malpass.

The Prime Minister is traveling with a delegation of 29 businessmen. “The shape of New Zealand’s trade engagement with China after Covid will be different to pre-2020. It will be dominated by large primary producers such as Fonterra, Silverfern Farms and Zespri, while the tech sector will be much less important than before Covid,” writes Malpass. 2. When and where will he meet Xi? The meeting will take place on Tuesday evening (NZT) at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Hipkins will attend a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Tianjin earlier. 1 NEWS He is the first head of the Five Eyes intelligence group to visit since the Covid pandemic. 3. What does he intend to do with the meeting? “Hipkins plans to use his first meeting to try to establish a face-to-face relationship with the Chinese President, while pushing for New Zealand to be open again to Chinese students and tourists,” writes Malpass. . The big business contingent traveling with the Prime Minister will send the message that New Zealand will be keen to create business opportunities with the Chinese. Also traveling with him are Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien OConnor and Tourism Minister Peeni Henare. Lea Millis/AP Chinese President Xi Jinping. 4. What might be controversial in the meeting? Two areas of potential conflict should be on the meeting’s agenda. Human rights and Ukraine are expected to be discussed, Malpass says, with Hipkins saying New Zealand would continue to raise points of disagreement. “I think the longstanding opposition on a range of human rights issues has not changed. Our stance on geopolitical issues has not changed,” Hipkins said. 5. Who else will he meet? Besides meeting Xi, he will also meet new Premier Li Qiang and National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji.

