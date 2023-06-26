Over 100 former PM Khan supporters tried in military courts





Islamabad

Pakistan’s military revealed on Monday that more than 100 people were being prosecuted in military courts for their alleged role in last month’s violent nationwide protests over the sudden arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The revelation comes despite strong criticism from local and global rights groups of incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government for advancing military trials of civilians, mostly members of Khan Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e party. -Insaf, or PTI.

Army spokesman Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a nationally televised press conference that those tried by military courts were allegedly involved in attacks on military facilities. defense during protests on May 9, the day Khan was arrested for corruption by paramilitary forces outside a high court. in the capital, Islamabad.

“Currently, 102 disbelievers are being tried by 17 standing military courts across the country. The civil courts have legally transferred these cases to the military courts after reviewing the evidence (against the suspects),” Chaudhry said.

FILE – A man walks past a burning car set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against their leader’s arrest, in Peshawar May 10, 2023.

He added that the army also fired three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing “to maintain the security and sanctity” of army sites during the unrest.

“Strict disciplinary action against 15 officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, was also taken,” Chaudhry said. He did not release the names of the officers, saying family members of several former army generals were also facing “the accountability process for playing a role in the violence”.

The spokesman insisted that those tried in military courts would have access to their lawyers and have the right to appeal to civilian courts, which critics reject.

The Supreme Court barred Khan’s arrest after three days, but tens of thousands of his supporters staged street protests across Pakistan. Protesters clashed with riot police in major cities. Angry PTI supporters gathered outside some military sites. They waved slogans against the powerful institution believed to be behind their leader’s arrest, some burning down several defense sites and murals.

Khan distanced his party from violence, saying operatives from government intelligence agencies infiltrated “peaceful protesters” and assaulted military targets.

The military-backed Sharif government has since unleashed a nationwide crackdown on the PTI, arresting thousands of its members, including women, former lawmakers and ministers, on charges of participating in the violence.

However, dozens of close associates of Khan have since publicly resigned from the party and spoken out against the anti-army protests, allowing them to walk out of jail and escape prosecution. Those who refuse to sever ties with Khan have been repeatedly arrested, with some continuing to resist pressure, while many other senior members of the PTI go into hiding.

The 70-year-old former prime minister and independent analysts say the defections are due to ‘torture in custody’, harassment of close family members and other ‘force tactics used by the military’.

Speaking on Monday, Chaudhry denied that the military was behind the torture in detention or coercing PTI members out of the party, which public polls rank as the most popular political group in Pakistan.

Khan faces more than 150 charges including treason, bribery, murder and terrorism in a series of criminal cases. The government has banned dozens of Pakistani news stations from broadcasting photos of the former prime minister or even using his name or that of his party.

Imran Riaz Khan, a pro-PTI journalist, known for his YouTube shows, was also among those arrested and charged with inciting violence. He has not been seen or heard from since police arrested him on May 11.

Analysts say the legal challenges, media ban and crackdown on the Khans party stem from its defiance campaign and allegations that the military plotted last year’s parliamentary vote of no confidence that toppled the government of Khan.

It was the first time in history that a Pakistani prime minister was removed from office by a vote of no confidence.

The generals staged three successful coups in Pakistan, leading to decades of martial law and allowing the military to influence national politics.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission called on the government to try those accused of arson in civilian courts. The watchdog said suspects tried under military laws ‘have no right of appeal to civilian courts, whose role is limited to exercising narrow powers of judicial review in such cases’ .

In a recent statement, Amnesty International also denounced plans to subject civilians to military prosecution as “inconsistent with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law”.

The Global Rights Monitor said “blatant disregard for the rule of law, lack of transparency, forced confessions and executions after grossly unfair trials” are some of the human rights violations resulting from previous trials of that type.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pakistan-army-more-than-100-ex-pm-khan-supporters-on-trial-in-military-courts/7153589.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos