What’s going on in India’: PM Modi asks JP Nadda after returning from US and Egypt visit

Returning to India after his first visit to the United States and Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP National Chairman JP Nadda and other leaders who had gone to meet him at the airport, what was happening in India.

The Prime Minister returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the United States and Egypt during which several historic agreements were signed, including bilateral relations.

He was received at Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP leader Nadda. BJP leaders and Delhi party MPs such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present, according to PTI reports.

Speaking to the media here, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said: He asked Nadda ji how things are going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders are reaching out to people with the nine-year ballot of his government, and the country is happy.”

The Prime Minister asked what was happening in the country and how the parties’ public outreach program was going. We briefed him about this,” said BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

Prime Minister Modi started his visit to the United States on June 20. He led a historic event at the United Nations headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

He was later greeted on the red carpet at the White House by President Biden in Washington DC. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by his (PM Modi) speech to Congress. Later, a state dinner was held at the White House in his honor.

Prime Minister Modis’ visit was marked by several major agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding his high-level state visit to the United States and was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. He was awarded the “Order of the Nile” award – Egypt’s highest state honor by President El-Sisi,

He spoke with Sisi on Sunday focusing on improving trade and investment, energy ties and people-to-people ties between the two countries. Following the talks, the two countries elevated their relationship to a “strategic partnership”. Prime Minister Modi concluded his first-ever visit to Egypt tonight.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: June 26, 2023, 6:38 PM IST