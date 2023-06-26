Trump campaigns in Michigan, a blue-tinged battlefield





Before a sold-out crowd Sunday night in Novi, Michigan, former President Donald J. Trump lamented the decline of the auto industry under Democratic rule and said he stood up to China to save lives. thousands of manufacturing jobs.

It was a speech he could have given in 2020. But then the script changed. On his first campaign visit to the state this year, Mr. Trump paired rants about free trade and manufacturing with culture war blows against liberals and criticism of his chief Republican rival, the governor. Ron DeSantis from Florida.

Those latest remarks received the loudest applause at the Lincoln Day dinner of the Oakland County Republican Parties, which presented Mr. Trump with its Man of the Decade award.

Across the state, however, the Republican Party is at a crossroads, with infighting between Trump-aligned factions whose candidates have suffered a series of losses in recent years and a wing of the establishment that has virtually lost all semblance of power.

Mr. Trump’s full-throated embrace of election denial and a crusade against revival, echoed by his most ardent supporters, has left some Republicans in Michigan wondering about his chances in the general election and whether it is possible to stop his candidacy by then.

Although Mr. Trump won Michigan in his 2016 presidential bid, Republicans have struggled to garner support from voters across the state since. They lost the governorship to Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in 2018, then suffered another major loss in 2020 when Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the White House.

But 2022 may have stung the most: For the first time in 40 years, Michigan Republicans lost control of both state legislative houses and failed to regain the governorship, putting them completely out of power. That year featured a wide range of candidates backed by Mr. Trump, many of whom embraced false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and then lost their races.

Oakland County highlights the tumultuous parties of recent years: Still controlled by the GOP in 2016, the suburban Detroit area, home to the largest population of Republicans in the state, is now controlled by Democrats.

Establishment Republicans have raised concerns that Mr. Trump himself is to blame for the losses suffered and that Michigan will slowly lose its status as a swing state with its loyalists at the helm. Kristina Karamo, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Secretary of State in 2022 and made voter fraud and election denial central to her campaign, has taken control of the party apparatus from status in February.

Donald Trump has decapitated the entire Republican establishment in Michigan, said Jason Roe, a former Michigan Republican Party executive director who plans to back another candidate in the growing Republican primary field for president.

The reality is that aside from Donald Trump’s surprise victory in 2016, all he has done is lose, Mr Roe added. So, at some point, conservative American voters have to decide whether they want to be loyal to Donald Trump or care about the future of our country.

That perceived choice, however, was a failure in Novi on Sunday, where dinner attendees paid at least $250 for a ticket. Organizers said more than 2,500 people filled the Suburban Collection Showplace.

In an hour-long speech, Mr. Trump frequently attacked Mr. Biden, looking beyond the primaries and ahead of a possible general election rematch. He criticized the president for what he called a manic push for electric vehicles that would lead to the decimation of the state’s auto industry.

But he also continued what is now a years-long tirade on voting security. In attendance was Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s former attorney known for leading frivolous lawsuits to nullify the 2020 election, who received a standing ovation when he was recognized by Mr. Trump.

And the former president received a major endorsement from the crowd when he announced he would sign an executive order to cut funding to schools that support critical race theory and transgenderism.

Rather than blaming Mr. Trump for recent losses, many shifted the blame to party officials, if they acknowledged Republicans lost their election.

He needs a little more leadership. I think they seem to sway sometimes, and I don’t like that, said Lisa Mackey of Plymouth, Michigan. We all have to work together, no matter what side of the fence you’re on, but I think sometimes they don’t do our best. interests.

Mr Trump praised Ms Karamo, saying she was a hard worker who worked very hard to keep this election fair. And some attendees, like Monica Job of Armada, Michigan, also shared their praise: when she lost and then ran for state party, it showed she was no quitter, said Ms. Job.

Doubts that the state’s party leadership can lead Republicans to victory in 2024 have become increasingly widespread. Party activists are discussing how to generate funds outside the party apparatus, said Jamie Roe, a Republican strategist in the state, who is unrelated to Jason Roe.

I don’t think they communicate very effectively with the broad base of the party, he said. I just think we have opportunities, and I pray we don’t give up on those opportunities.

