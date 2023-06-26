Asia has time to meet demographic challenges, but not much time to waste

Author: Editorial board, ANU

Aging and shrinking populations in many parts of East Asia will be a defining feature of their economic and social development in this century, just as the trade-fueled economic boom was in the second. half of the previous one.

The aging crisis will have a cascading effect on many aspects of national economic and political power, making it more difficult to staff the armed forces, increasing the burden on public finances and making it imperative to extract more productivity from a growing population. younger working age.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida grasped the meaning of the crisis when he said in January 2023 that his country was on the brink of whether it could maintain its societal functions with a declining population. South Korea is in exactly the same place, if not more.

At the same time, the major economies of developing countries in South and South-East Asia face the opposite challenge of creating enough jobs for the growing numbers of young people who need them and bringing in enough of these people into the pool of taxpayers to finance the future debts of the fledgling welfare. systems unprepared for the needs of a larger cohort of older people.

The frustrated economic ambitions of India’s youth have been one part of the rise of right-wing populism; in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo has repeatedly expressed concern that his country’s demographic bonus is turning into a demographic burden and has invested a lot of political capital in new industrialization initiatives.

Add to that a third category of countries like Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, which face similar problems of low birth rates and aging demographic profiles, but a less acute problem of a shrinking labor force- work because of their long-term commitment to large-scale projects. migration.

In this week’s lead article, George Magnus provides a data-rich survey of the state of these demographic challenges to national prosperity in Asia, emphasizing that regional governments have time to craft the policies needed to address the risks to their economies and societies. posed by their different demographic challenges.

The unambiguous subtext of his analysis: whether governments are faced with the challenges of an aging and shrinking workforce or a glut of young people who need to be brought into productive jobs, governments of all political allegiances will need to bring together coalitions that can support overhauling the tax, pension, welfare and immigration systems in response to these challenges.

These processes take time. As Peter Macdonald pointed out in the recent edition of East Asia Quarterly Forum, While the impacts of China’s aging and shrinking population are myriad, for now, a shrinking workforce supporting more and more unemployed elderly people should not be the harbinger of a an economic catastrophe: young workers are on average both more productive and consume more than those of older generations.

Yet the impact on industries that have sustained growth for decades could be profound. Magnus points out that if the woes of China’s real estate industry weren’t bad enough now, [t]he expects a 25% decline in the first-time homebuyer cohort over the next decade or two to reduce household formation and housing demand, forcing the sector to contract. Faced with shrinking markets and labor shortages at home, Northeast Asian companies will step up outsourcing to labor-abundant partners in Southeast Asia and South Asia, if they can put in place appropriate reforms and adopt open economic policies.

In Japan and South Korea, a much larger migration program will have to be part of the solution. So far, reforms in each of these countries have been piecemeal, focusing more on the bare minimum needed to address their severe labor shortages. But it involves hard work on the part of political elites to build a new consensus around the need to accept a much higher share of the foreign-born population as a natural part of national life and whisper that it pushes their societies to adapt to the multiculturalism that inevitably accompanies the masses. migration.

The different demographic endowments of the region offer enormous opportunities for regional growth and structural change. But a major transformation of the trade and investment landscape is needed to capture them. With India’s continuing protectionist bent and the current international shift towards inward-looking and self-sufficient, can this potential for economic transformation through trade be realized?

The challenges facing aging and declining states in East Asia bring to light something that was once recognized in the political mainstream in the United States: the idea that the country’s openness to migration was a source of national greatness. This consensus has weakened in the Trump era. Trump’s demagogic response to irregular migration from Latin America and his banning of Muslims grabbed headlines, but a more insidious element of the nativist agenda he allowed was the undermine the US skilled migration program.

Progress in rehabilitating the system was made in the Biden era, but the US lottery-style skilled migration program is not suitable for use. An exacerbated anxiety about the potential of Chinese students and migrants, especially scientiststo be a vector of espionage is self-destructive.

As China grapples with the long-term demographic challenges of its Near East Asian neighbors, with even less policy space for mass migration than its neighbours, the openness of American society to the talents and ideas of the ‘abroad should certainly be played for crucial economic and economic development. soft power advantage it is.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.