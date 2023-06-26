Pakistan army fires top commanders over Imran Khan protests





Pakistan’s military on Monday sacked three senior army commanders and disciplined 15 senior officers for their conduct during recent protests that backed former prime minister Imran Khan, in what analysts called the strongest move that the army has taken against its own members for decades.

The sanctions, announced by a military spokesman, sent a clear message that support for Mr Khan from within the ranks would not be tolerated by powerful military leaders. They also pointed out that the army would use an increasingly strong hand to quash support for Mr Khan, the cricketer star turned politician who was ousted from power last year but made his comeback within months who followed.

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the military spokesman, announced the disciplinary measures at a press conference in Rawalpindi, saying the three army commanders and 15 other senior officers had failed to protect military installations from attacks by protesters. The protests erupted last month after Mr Khan was briefly arrested on corruption charges, charges he denied.

Tensions have erupted repeatedly between Mr Khan and the Pakistani military since he was ousted from power last year in a vote of no confidence in parliament. Mr Khan has accused the military of orchestrating his dismissal, an allegation officials deny.

Authorities have been investigating Mr Khan for months and decided to arrest him last month. Following the arrest, violent protests erupted across the country as his supporters channeled their anger against the military, which many saw as the invisible hand pulling the strings.

Mr. Khan’s supporters not only demonstrated in the streets, but also broke through the gates of military installations and ransacked the official residence of the military commander-in-chief in Lahore, the country’s second city and Mr. Khan’s home. Protesters also broke through the gates of army headquarters in Rawalpindi and gathered outside an air base in Punjab province.

The protests have taken Pakistan into uncharted political territory: the military has dominated the country, directly and indirectly through civilian governments, for decades, and a widespread show of defiance against the military was unthinkable until recently. not so long ago.

The military called the day of the protests, May 9, a black day and vowed to punish those involved. Since then, at least 5,000 supporters of Mr Khan have been arrested and dozens of his top party leaders have defected after coming under mounting pressure from the military establishment to do so, according to his supporters.

At least 102 of Mr Khans’ supporters will face trial in military courts, a military spokesman has said, a move that has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups, who say it denies their right to due process.

The Pakistani government has a responsibility to prosecute perpetrators of violence, but only in independent and impartial civilian courts, said Patricia Gossman, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement. Pakistani military courts, which use secret procedures that deny due process rights, should not be used to prosecute civilians, even for crimes against the military.

Analysts described the move as a bullying tactic. The decision, taken as the Supreme Court hears a case against her, was also widely seen as a message to the Pakistani judiciary, which has openly contradicted the military in recent months that the power of the courts is limited and that the army reigns supreme.

On Monday, General Chaudhry said the sanctions for senior commanders were decided after an internal investigation. The officers who were fired included Lahore’s military commander, Lt. Gen. Salman Fayaz Ghani, whose official residence was ransacked during the protests, according to security officials.

General Ghani, a top military leader, was ordered to secure the residence after the protests broke out, security officials said, but instead appeared to allow thousands of protesters inside the military installation after ordering the guards to stand down.

The commander miscalculated that protesters would remain peaceful, security officials said. Protesters set fire to his official residence and he had to flee with his family.

Military leaders have also accused several retired army officers sympathetic to Mr Khan of helping orchestrate the protests, which they say were aimed at pressuring the powerful army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, to start a dialogue with Mr. Khan about early elections.

Although Mr Khan fell out with military leaders before his ousting, he maintained broad support within the ranks. For many, he was seen as one of the few political leaders untainted by the corruption that has ravaged successive civilian governments, and thousands of women and children from current and retired military families were regulars. political rallies of Mr. Khan, who was seen as a political outsider.

Military spokesman General Chaudhry said a granddaughter of a retired four-star general, the son-in-law of a retired four-star general, the wife of a three-star general in retired and the right wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general were among those on trial for their role in the May 9 protests.

