Hospital in Boris Johnson’s former constituency is ‘the worst I have ever seen’, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Boris Johnson’s former constituency is home to the “worst hospital I have ever seen”, said shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

Hillingdon Hospital is located in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, where a by-election will take place on July 20 after the former Prime Minister leaves the House of Commons.

Mr Streeting visited the site on Monday – and although he praised the staff, he likened the buildings to ‘a daddy’s army site’.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, the Labor MP said: “This is by far the worst hospital I have ever seen as a shadow health secretary, or indeed as an MP.

“Staff are working in intolerable conditions, patients are suffocating in intolerable conditions on such a hot day.

“I think it’s outrageous, actually, that the Tories have plagued the people of Hillingdon with such an unacceptable building for so long. I mean, it looks like a Daddy’s Army site.”

Hillingdon is one of the trusts named in the Conservative Party’s list of hospitals they plan to rebuild, with the 2030 date set for its completion.

But the shadow health secretary said patients and staff had ‘heard it all before’ – and that Labor would commit more firmly to ‘delivering the state-of-the-art hospital that the people of Hillingdon need’.

Mr Streeting added: ‘Listen, I don’t think there is a better monument to 13 years of Tory failure than this absolute monstrosity of a hospital building behind me in the former Prime Minister’s constituency conservative.

“It’s the worst hospital I’ve been to. I’m desperately sorry for the staff who have to work, and I’m even more sorry for the patients who are suffocating there.

“And you know what the Tories said? Oh, ‘we’re going to build a new one after the next general election’. We’ve heard it all before.

“I pledge today that the next Labor Government will deliver the modern, state-of-the-art hospital that the people of Hillingdon need. And we will do that in the first term of a Labor Government.”

In their 2019 manifesto, the Tories pledged to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 – but the regime is coming under increasing scrutiny regarding costs, completion dates and even definition.

For example, some trusts are only looking for new wings for existing hospitals, a new clinical building on an existing site, or major renovations rather than new construction.

In May, Health Secretary Steve Barclay has insisted the government will hit its targetalthough he had to add five new sites to the program for security concerns.

But that meant that seven of the original sites may not have completed their work by the end of the decade.

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “Hospitals across the country are collapsing, from roofs at risk of collapsing to sewage leaking in operating theatres.

“Hillingdon has been promised a new hospital by 2030, but it doesn’t even have planning permission yet. Yet another broken Tory promise on the NHS, and this time in the backyard of Boris Johnson.”

Sky News has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for a response.