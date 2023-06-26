Fox News is trying hard to bring Donald Trump to the debate stage: He despises the Murdochs





Eight weeks before Fox News hosts the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, network executives Rupert Murdochowned are scrambling to convince front-runner Donald Trump to back down from his threat to boycott the event. Fox tries to get Trump to say yes. They’re offering him to the world to show they can be trusted, said a senior GOP official who was briefed on conversations between the campaign and the network. According to a senior Trump campaign official, Sean Hannity has been in frequent contact with Trump to soften relations between Trump and the network. They talk all the time, the manager said.

So far, however, Trump appears to be sticking to his suggestion to skip the debate. I don’t think he will. He knows Fox hates him. And he despises the Murdochs, said a former Fox staffer who speaks regularly to Trump. Despite largely sympathetic coverage of Trump by the networks and his hosts defending him against multiple indictments, the former president apparently thinks a Fox debate stage could be hostile territory. He got more evidence to that effect when he sat down for a widely ridiculed showdown and interview with debate moderator Bret Baier. He sees Fox as a trap, said a prominent Republican who discussed Fox with Trump.

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s intention to skip the Fox debate also reflects his and his campaigns’ confidence that he dominates his chief GOP rivals. According to sources, Trump told his advisers that he had neutralized his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He no longer thinks DeSantis is a threat, the well-known Republican said. According to the Trump campaign official, Trump continues to ask advisers if there is a way for DeSantis to close the huge polling gap. In an NBC News poll released June 25, Trump beat DeSantis by 29 points. An Emerson College poll released June 22 puts Trump ahead of DeSantis by 38 points. He killed Ron in the cradle, the GOP operative, who advised the Trumps 2016 and 2020 campaigns, told me. Another sign of DeSantiss’ rapid slippage: The New York Times reported that Florida Sen. was mulling a presidential run, which would make him Florida’s fourth candidate in the race (a senior adviser to Scott denied the senator would run).

Jeff Roe, who leads pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, has privately complained about the performance of the DeSantis campaign, according to the prominent Republican, who spoke with Roe. (Under campaign finance laws, super PACs cannot coordinate with campaigns.) Jeff is frustrated that the campaign isn’t getting more media coverage, the Republican said. Erin Perrine, spokeswoman for the Never Back Down PAC, dismissed those criticisms. Governor Ron DeSantis and his team are doing a great job showing the country what the future would look like under a President DeSantis. Any suggestion to the contrary is bullshit, Perrine said in a statement to Vanity Fair.

Indeed, GOP operatives are already beginning to prepare autopsies for the struggling DeSantis campaign. DeSantiss’ biggest mistake, according to the GOP strategist, was vastly overestimating how his Florida success would play out nationally, then waiting until this spring to get into the race, allowing Trump to define it with a barrage of personal attacks. It was arrogance. Ron thought Trump was dead because of election losses and miscalculated, the strategist said, adding that DeSantiss’ confidence was so high last November that his advisers felt he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, wanted create a new political dynasty, the Clinton. They believe Casey will try to replicate the Hillary [Clinton] model if Ron were to win the presidency, the strategist told me. The DeSantiss campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite Trump’s current dominance, the race could be wiped out by escalating legal troubles for former presidents. The current race theory is that Trump will be indicted twice more, a DeSantis adviser said. Last week, CNN reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith granted limited immunity deals to two of Trump’s fake voters in exchange for testimony in his investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attempt to overturn the elections. Time is Trump’s enemy, another senior GOP official said. The first real vote isn’t until January. A political life away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/06/fox-news-donald-trump-debate-murdoch-desantis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos