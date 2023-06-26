Xi praises youth as nation’s hope, CPC





General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with senior members of the newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday called on the new central leadership of the Communist Youth League of China to better rally the country’s younger generation around the Party and make persistent efforts for national rejuvenation. . Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that young people are the hope of the nation and the Party when meeting with senior members of the newly elected CYLC Central Committee at the direction from Zhongnanhai to Beijing. . The 19th CYLC Central Committee, the central leadership of the organization, which comprises 170 members and 129 alternate members, was elected at the closing session of the 19th CYLC National Congress on Thursday. Also on Thursday, members of the committee secretariat, the central governing body of the organization, were elected at the first plenary session of the CYLC Central Committee. Xi first acknowledged the significant achievements and profound transformations in the Party’s youth-related work since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, saying the CPC has strengthened leadership on organizing and youth-related work. young people at all levels. He expressed the CPC Central Committee’s full confidence in the Youth League and the country’s youth. The Party’s central leadership expects a lot from the new leadership of the CYLC Central Committee, Xi said, calling on the governing body to strengthen its own development and pave the way for new progress in the cause of the League of Nations. youth and youth work. As the Party’s helper and reserve force, the CYLC should closely align its work with the central task of the Party in the new era as defined by the 20th CPC National Congress in October, maintain firm leadership and exert efforts vigorous, Xi said. The Secretary-General urged the Youth League to exert tremendous efforts to mobilize and organize young people, inspire a sense of historic responsibility and mission among the young generation, and serve as a vanguard for building a socialist nation. strong and realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. . Xi then explained the need for the organization to strengthen the political orientation of the country’s youth, saying that only when young people aspire and are ready to take responsibility, endure hardships and work hard will they can become a powerful force, and the development of the Party and the country will be filled with hope. He stressed the need to help young people solidify their ideals and beliefs, guide them to establish lofty communist ideals, strengthen their belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and establish a firm political conviction to follow the leadership. of the CCP. The Youth League should prioritize the political guidance of its members, who totaled 73 million this year, as well as young people in general, nurture a young generation who will develop and advance socialism, and continuously provide the Healthy and vibrant fresh blood party, Xi said. During the meeting, Xi listened to a report by A Dong, the newly elected first secretary of the CYLC Central Committee Secretariat, as well as speeches by the other six members of the secretariat. General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with senior members of the newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202306/27/WS6499bd73a310bf8a75d6bb42.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos