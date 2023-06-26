Pakistani army sacks officers over attacks on military bases by Imran Khan supporters





In an address to the nation on June 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said mercenary Wagner fighters who took part in the revolt over the weekend can either join the Russian army or go to Belarus.

“Today, you have the option of continuing to serve Russia by entering into a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or returning to family and friends. Anyone who wishes can go to Belarus. The promise I made will be fulfilled,” Putin said. “I repeat: the choice is yours.”

Putin also thanked the Russian people for their unity and thanked the commanders and soldiers of the mercenary group for avoiding bloodshed in what is widely seen as the greatest challenge of Putin’s 23-year rule.

Putin made no mention of Wagnerian leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in his brief remarks, but said the organizers of the revolt had betrayed the Russian people.

He warned that any attempt to blackmail or trouble Russia would be doomed and claimed the West wanted Russians to kill each other.

US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders said the brief uprising was part of a struggle within the Russian system. Biden said neither the United States nor its allies were involved.

Biden’s message was sent directly to the Russians through various diplomatic channels, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. He did not characterize Russia’s response.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin said earlier that the intention of his troops’ march to Moscow over the weekend was to highlight Russian military leadership’s incompetence in its war against Ukraine, not to overthrow. the Russian government in what is widely seen as Putin’s greatest challenge. 23 years of reign.

In his first public statement since abandoning the march just 200 kilometers from the Russian capital, Prigozhin continued to sound defiant in an 11-minute audio clip on June 26, saying his progress was a “masterclass” on how the Russian military should have carried out its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, noting multiple loopholes in military security that allowed his group to easily take over cities as it headed towards Moscow.

Prigozhin did not reveal his current whereabouts, or mention details of an alleged deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka that granted him asylum in Belarus.

PODCAST: Why did Yevgeny Prigozhin stop Wagner’s advance on Moscow so abruptly? How weakened is Russian President Vladimir Putin and what could the 24-hour rebellion mean about the course of the war in Ukraine?

“We started our march because of an injustice,” said Prigozhin, once a close ally of Putin, referring to an alleged attack on his forces which he blames on the Russian military.

“We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country,” Prigozhin added, repeatedly denying that he and his forces planned to take power.

He said the purpose of what he called “our march of justice” was to prevent “the liquidation of Wagner’s private military campaign and to demonstrate how the special military operation should have been conducted.”

But he then added that due to “intrigue and bad decisions”, Wagner plans to cease to exist on July 1 after his commanders spoke to fighters “and no one agreed to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defence”.

Prigozhin also noted in his lengthy commentary that his troops “did not kill a single Russian soldier on the ground” but shot down several Defense Ministry planes after the plane “bombed us and attacked us with missiles “.

In Washington, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the United States had used various diplomatic channels to send a message advising Russia that there was no American involvement in the uprising. Kirby did not say how Moscow responded to what he called “good direct communications.”

He could not confirm whether Prigozhin was in Belarus and said it was too early to know what would happen to the Wagner group.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that while Washington does not know what will happen to Wagner in Ukraine, events over the weekend heighten Washington’s concerns about the instability Wagner brings when his forces join conflicts.

Wagner has fought in Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali and Syria since its founding in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea and began supporting pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.

The United States is renewing “the message we have given these countries publicly and privately in the past that every time Wagner enters the country, death and destruction ensues,” Miller told reporters. . “You see Wagner exploiting local people, we see them extracting local wealth, we see them committing human rights abuses.”

Prigozhin’s recording was released as Russian authorities rushed to present a return to normality by rolling back counter-terrorism measures in the capital and some regions after Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that anti-terror measures imposed in the Russian capital during Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny had been reversed.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) separately announced the lifting of all temporary restrictions in the Moscow region, while Voronezh regional governor Aleksandr Gusev also said that the anti-terror regime had been repealed in his region at following the withdrawal of fighters from Prigozhin.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal was one of Prigozhin’s main demands, was seen in a video visiting the troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a silent video on June 26 purporting to show Shoigu flying in a plane with a colleague and hearing reports at a command post. It was not immediately clear where or when the footage was recorded.

Earlier, RIA Novosti news agency said Shoigu visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine. The information could not be independently confirmed.

Under the deal brokered by Lukashenko and reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to the camps, while Prigozhin would move to Belarus.

But Russian Kommersant newspaper and TASS news agency, citing unidentified sources, reported on June 26 that Prigozhin was still under FSB investigation on suspicion of staging an armed mutiny.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a June 26 visit to Lithuania that the failed Prigozhin mutiny shows Moscow made a strategic mistake in waging war on Ukraine.

“The events of the weekend are an internal Russian affair, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic error that the president [Vladimir] Putin has done with his illegal annexation of Crimea and war on Ukraine,” he told reporters in Vilnius. “As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support for the ‘Ukraine.”

European Union ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, said the failed revolt raised questions about Putin’s grip on power.

We are analyzing this carefully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters. There are also risks involved, which we are not yet able to assess at this time. For us Europeans, the only thing that matters is to support Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired the meeting, said the political system “is showing fragilities, and the military might is cracking and now is more than ever the time to support Ukraine”.

Photo Gallery: In Russia, road repairs and an eerie calm after the Wagner uprising

Photos from Russia show a rush to erase all traces of the tumultuous events of June 24 and a rapid return to apparent normalcy.

Addressing ministers via video link, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged ministers to take advantage of the latest developments.

Russia is getting weaker every day. It is extremely important now to provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs, he said, including artillery and missiles, but also tougher sanctions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said early on June 26 that Ukrainian forces had recaptured 130 square kilometers in the south since the start of the long-awaited Kyiv counteroffensive.

Malyar said on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian army continued to advance in the Melitopol and Berdyansk regions of the southern Zaporizhzhya region, despite fierce Russian resistance and “significant” human and material losses.

“In total, since the start of our [counter]offensive, the liberated area in the south covers 130 square kilometers,” she said.

Separately, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report at the beginning of June 26 that Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled intensified Russian attempts to advance in the eastern region of Donetsk, repelling 36 assaults in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka regions. during the past day.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian troops continued their operations in the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, without giving further details.

With reports from Reuters and AP

