Media want witness list released





Former U.S. President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, arrives on stage to speak at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A news agency group on Monday asked a federal court to reveal the special counsel’s list of 84 witnesses who are barred from speaking with former President Donald Trump about the facts of his classified documents case. criminals.

“Full transparency at every step of this historic case is essential,” the press coalition’s attorneys wrote in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Without it, public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings in particular and in the justice system as a whole will suffer, perhaps irreversibly,” reads the court filing for the coalition, which includes NBCUniversal. Media, CNN and the New York Times.

The request came three days after Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, decided to file the witness list under seal with the court. That same day, Smith also asked the court to move Trump’s trial date to mid-December, arguing in part that more time was needed to allow defense attorneys to obtain security and defense clearances. examine the evidence. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon had originally scheduled the trial to begin in mid-August.

Trump, the first-ever former president to face federal charges, pleaded not guilty this month to 37 counts, including willfully withholding national defense information and conspiring to obstruct the justice. His aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty to six counts at the same arraignment hearing.

As a condition of their release, a magistrate barred Trump and Nauta from speaking with certain witnesses about the facts of the case except through their attorneys.

Smith noted in a court filing Friday that the Justice Department shared a list of those witnesses with attorneys for Trump and Nauta. A footnote in that file suggested there were 84 names on the list.

Lawyers for the defendants did not take a position on the government’s decision to file the list of witnesses under seal, but “the defense reserves the right to object to the special condition and the manner in which it was put in place. work,” the court filing reads.

In their attempt to unseal that list, the coalition of about three dozen media outlets argued that the DOJ cites “no grounds for the extraordinary remedy of a secret filing with a court.”

The coalition emphasized the First Amendment, common law and principles of an open justice system in their call to see the list of witnesses. “The interest of the American public in this case and the need to monitor its progress every step of the way cannot be overstated,” they argued.

“The filing of the list of potential witnesses in this case is a very important first step in this extraordinary prosecution,” they wrote. “This will be the first time the court has asked the government to inform Trump of the identities of individuals who may offer testimony that prosecutors believe will incriminate him.”

Trump’s lawyer said the list includes acquaintances and longtime staffers of the ex-president, news outlets noted.

The court-ordered witness list “reflects a shift between the secrecy of the Grand Jury inquest and the public administration of justice involving the highest level of power in the U.S. government,” the group wrote.

It is not uncommon for media outlets to intervene in trials to demand more transparency and information. In another high-profile unresolved criminal case, a news coalition has successfully secured the release of the identities of those who secured $500,000 bail for beleaguered Rep. George Santos, RN.Y. These backers, whose names had been withheld, were revealed on Thursday to be Santos’ father and aunt.

Despite being criminally charged in two separate cases while on the campaign trail, Trump is currently the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

An NBC News poll released Sunday found Trump’s lead has grown among Republican primary voters since he was last indicted. He has sworn to stay in the race even if he is convicted.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC and NBC News.

Correction: A news coalition has managed to get the identities of the people who guaranteed Rep. George Santos $500,000 bail published. An earlier version indicated the amount incorrectly.

