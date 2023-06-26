PM Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol postponed due to rain warning, trip to Bhopal





Image source: PTI PM Modi’s visit to Shahdol during MP’s visit postponed PM’s visit to Shahdol postponed Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh has been postponed, during his visit to the state on June 27 due to a heavy rain warning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday 26 June. The Prime Minister will, however, begin his visit to Bhopal where he will physically and virtually signal five Vande Bharat trains. He will also separately address a stand-level function for BJP workers, he said. The Chief Minister said thousands of people were expected to reach Lalpur village in Shahdol district, where Prime Minister Modis’ visit was to kick off the national sickle cell anemia elimination mission and launch the distribution of Ayushman cards Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The PM show on June 27 The prime minister was also due to honor 16th century warrior queen Rani Durgavati at the same event. Prime Minister Modi was also expected to visit Pakaria village in the same district where he reportedly interacted with tribal chiefs, self-help group members (women whose annual income is over Rs 1 lakh), PESA leaders ( Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act) village football club committees and captains. However, the prime minister postponed his visit to the district, which is dominated by tribes, following warnings of heavy rains, and considering the problems the rain may have caused for people attending the events, Chouhan said in a statement. a statement, adding that a new date for the visit will be announced shortly. IMD issues amber alert India’s meteorological department issued an orange alert on Monday, warning of heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains in remote parts of Madhya Pradesh until Tuesday morning. According to a party leader, the prime minister’s proposed roadshow was also canceled due to weather conditions. During his visit to the state capital, the Prime Minister will disembark – physically and virtually – five Vande Bharat trains. These semi-rapid trains include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, according to an official statement. At another reception, Modi will address 3,000 selected BJP workers across the country who have made effective contributions to empowering their stands as part of the party’s Mera Booth Sabse Majboot campaign, said BJP Chairman Vishnu Dutt Sharma. Besides, Modi will virtually interact with 10 lakh booth-level BJP workers on occasion, Sharma said. (With PTI inputs) READ ALSO |What’s happening in India, PM Modi asks BJP leader Nadda after returning from Egypt, US READ ALSO |Biden shares a special message for India a few days after Modi’s visit: “The friendship between the United States and India…” latest news from india

