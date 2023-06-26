Pakistan Army sacks 3 officers including Lieutenant General for failing to protect military installations after Imran Khan’s arrest





The Pakistani military announced on Monday that three officers, including a lieutenant general, had been sacked and action had been taken against three major generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect key military installations during the May 9 violence. following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference on the “facts” of May 9, military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif Sharif said: “Ladies and gentlemen, the incident of May 9 is extremely disappointing, condemnable and constitutes a black chapter in the history of our country”.

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad . The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

“After a deliberate process of accountability, bearing in mind the demands for judicial investigations, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against those who have failed to uphold the security and honor of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and headquarters.

“Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, were removed from their posts and strict disciplinary procedures were carried out against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers,” he said.

He said investigations had been carried out by officers of major general level officers.

Without giving details, including the identity of the officers, Major General Sharif said that the measures taken by the army show that there is a system of strict self-responsibility within the army and that measurements are taken regardless of position or position.

The events of May 9 have proven that what the enemies could not do in 76 years, a band of disbelievers and their enablers have done,” said DG ISPR, stressing that the incident was “without any doubt a plot against Pakistan”.

He further stated that the investigation carried out so far proved that the incidents of May 9 had been planned for several months.

“As part of this planning, an enabling environment was first created and people were incited and provoked against the army,” Major Sharif added.

He said a narrative based on lies and exaggerations had been spread on social media inside and outside the country, adding that authorities had obtained evidence against them, according to Dawn.

DG ISPR said there was tremendous grief and anger among veterans over the events of May 9.

Major General Sharif said the families of the soldiers, who were killed in the riot, were hurt and “they all ask us today if their loved ones made these sacrifices for the nation so that their memorials may be thus flouted”.

DG ISPR emphasized that stability in any country is based on the shared relationship between the military and the citizens. He said that despite attempts, the enemy was unable to shake the relationship of “trust and respect between the army and the people”.

The May 9 violence drew a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the perpetrators, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

Updated: June 26, 2023, 8:37 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/pak-army-sacks-3-officers-including-lt-gen-for-failing-to-protect-military-installations-following-arrest-of-imran-khan-11687791379186.html

