Türkiye communications director slams Reuters for baseless allegations about president’s son





ANKARA Türkiye’s communications director on Monday condemned Reuters for reporting baseless allegations about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son, crying foul at the news agency spreading disinformation. Fahrettin Altun called the allegations against Bilal Erdogan baseless, saying the news agency was not even able to independently confirm whether President Erdogan and his son Bilal knew about or participated in the alleged program. bribes from a Swedish company. “This product of disinformation, which flagrantly contradicts itself with the following sentences and practically confesses its irrelevance to the truth, even at the minimal level of adherence to basic journalistic standards, is the type that will be taught in the journalism class,” Altun said. . Altun quoted the following from the article to prove his point: “Ultimately, no bribe was paid, according to the complaint submitted to authorities by an individual and reviewed by Reuters. In fact, Dignita Systems AB, the Swedish company, abruptly abandoned the project late last year, according to two people familiar with the matter and company communications seen by Reuters. “Reuters was unable to independently confirm whether President Erdogan and his son Bilal were aware of or involved in Dignita’s alleged bribery scheme,” Altun said quoting Reuters, adding his comment that the story was “an imaginary scenario”. Altun also pointed out that the article raises questions because it was published on the eve of a NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania in the coming weeks. “We would like to stress very clearly that this tendentious news, led by lobbies and public authorities opposed to Türkiye to put pressure on Türkiye, will never harm Türkiye’s principled position,” he said. “We condemn Reuters for spreading this fake news, which once again proves how important our fight against disinformation is for the whole world,” Altun added. The communications directorate under Altun has made an extensive campaign against disinformation, including a dedicated directorate unit and a regular “disinformation bulletin”. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

