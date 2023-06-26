Donald Trump would feel the financial heat of his legal setbacks after making this shady move





Anyone donating to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024 better read the fine print because not all funds go to his campaign needs. It seems his legal bills are piling up and he is using his electoral base to relieve it.

The Telegraph took a closer look at the disclosure text and noticed that now 10% of political contributions would go to his legal battles through the Save America PAC. The remaining 90% of the money will remain focused on his third run for president, but this shift in his fundraising strategy is notable. Previously, only 1% of the donation was used to pay his legal fees, so the change proves that two indictments are expensive, even for a self-proclaimed billionaire.

The New York Times, which first noticed the percentage increase, seems to believe that Donald Trump made the switch in February or March, just before his first indictment in New York was handed down. The former president has so many open court cases right now that in 2022 alone, his legal fees have increased astronomically from $1.9 million to $14.6 million, according to court documents. Save America PAC Federal Election Commission. And that doesn’t put Donald Trump on a solid financial footing given that he’s using a higher percentage of campaign funds to stay afloat.

And yes, it is allowed by law in some cases, according to Adav Noti, senior vice president and chief legal officer of Campaign Legal Center, who spoke to The New York Times. He can use the campaign to pay the legal bills that arise from the activity of candidates or office holders and of course some of the current legal cases fall into that category, and some don’t, and some are in a gray area , he explained. depends on what we were talking about. With a big fight ahead of him to clinch the Republican Party nomination in 2024 and numerous legal battles, Donald Trump must hope his supporters will continue to buy merchandise and donate to his campaign because there will be no zero balance any time soon.

