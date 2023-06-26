Food price review at Palmerah Market, Jokowi: Chicken prices are still high

Jakarta-President Joko Widodo reviews the prices of a number of food items at Palmerah Market, Jakarta on Monday (26/6/2023). Based on the President’s monitoring, there has been a significant increase in the price of chicken meat.

The price increase is high, chicken meat is generally priced at 30 (thousands), 32 (thousands), it has reached 50 (thousands), Jokowi said after the inspection.

He said he would immediately find the cause of the increase in the price of chicken meat. The president said price increases could occur due to supply issues.

I will check later. Maybe there is a problem in the supply, in the supply, Jokowi said.

However, Jokowi assured that the price hike would not last long. According to him, this price increase is a common thing, especially before Eid al-Adha.

“Yes, the usual price of chicken and eggs goes up and then comes down. I’ll check on the ground,” he said.

On this occasion, President Jokowi also handed over a number of relief items and food to traders. Saline, a chicken seller at the Palmerah market, expressed her gratitude for the capital assistance provided by President Jokowi. Saline admitted that the current increase in chicken prices has often caused her to lose money.

The price has increased a lot. A kilo of 37 (thousands), 36 (thousands), selling it as much, the capital is already 45 (thousands) selling 43 (thousands) nombok 2 thousand. Thank you very much Pak Jokowi for the additional capital Saline said. (Whether)