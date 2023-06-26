Behind Donald Trump in the polls, Ron DeSantis returns to New Hampshire





TheRace to the White House poll average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 45% to 13% in a crowded field.

The Florida governor returns to New Hampshire, facing the deepest deficit in the polls since he began tossing around the idea of ​​a presidential campaign in 2024.

According to the Concord Monitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning a town hall in Hollis on Tuesday morning. This event will counter-schedule Donald Trump speaking at the annual Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon in Concord.

DeSantis’ appearance comes as polls show attrition in the pivotal state of First In the Nation Primary.

A New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll shows the Florida governor has just 13% support. That number puts him 34 points behind former President Trump (47%) and just 4 points above a soaring Chris Christie.

In a hypothetical two-way match with DeSantis, Trump takes 47% support, while DeSantis is at 23%.

Although DeSantis only has 13% support in this poll, it’s actually better for him than another June poll.

A new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely voters in the New Hampshire Republican primary shows DeSantis with just 12% support, down 6 points from the same pollster’s May survey.

DeSantis tried to restore the image of the Granite State at the expense of Florida and its people.

I was born and raised in Florida, and only recently have we developed a sense of state pride ourselves, DeSantis said at a celebratory dinner this spring. Were proud to have stood up for freedom for the past few years, when it wasn’t easy. We did it our way and I’m proud of it.

But I have to admit, we take inspiration from people here in New Hampshire, DeSantis continued. Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stance on freedom. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.

