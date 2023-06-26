Imran Khan toasts, experts say as Pakistani army tries 102 people in military courts | 5 points





By India Today World Desk: The Pakistani military has begun its crackdown on the May 9 bombings by protesters and it looks like decisive action is being taken against Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Violence erupted across Pakistan on May 9 after the dramatic arrest of Imran Khan.

The chatter in Pakistani circles is what will become of Imran Khan: will he be tried by a military tribunal or exiled, like Nawaz Sharif, to a neutral country?

The imminence of strong action was highlighted during the press conference of the Director General (DG) of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif, on Monday.

The DG ISPR specified that the attacks of May 9, targeting the army and the Pakistani spy agency ISI, had been planned in advance and that people with links to the army were involved. He said 102 people were being tried in military courts and listed some relatives of former high-level defense personnel who were under investigation.

Here are five points of what he said and how it is interpreted.

1. The Director General (DG) of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif, said three Pakistani army officers did not mince words when they called the May 9 protests “condemnable and a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history” and were “undoubtedly a plot against Pakistan”.

“The events of May 9 proved that what the enemies could not do in 76 years, a band of miscreants and their enablers did,” added DG ISPR.

2. Major General Ahmed Sharif, DG of ISPR, says three Pakistani army officers, including a lieutenant general, have been sacked as part of the army’s ‘self-responsibility process’ .

Strict disciplinary procedures were also carried out against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers. Officers were punished for failing to respond appropriately to attacks on military installations on May 9.

NOTICE | Why Pakistan’s own Trump, Imran Khan, is losing his battle with the military

3. DG ISPR alluded to the collusion of people linked to the military fraternity of Pakistan in attacks on defense installations by Imran Khan’s supporters.

“From now on, granddaughter of a retired four-star general, son-in-law of a retired four-star general, wife of a retired three-star general, and wife and son-in-law of a two to retirement -star generals face this process of accountability based on irrefutable evidence,” Major General Ahmed Sharif said.

4. Trials were held under the Army Law before 17 military courts. “The trial of 102 disbelievers is ongoing and this process will continue,” he said.

Suspects tried in military courts enjoy full legal rights, including the right to appeal to the high courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said.

5. In what Pakistani experts read as a sign of impending action against PTI leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Major General Sharif said: “It is very important to expose the planner and enablers these events (violent protests) and bring them to justice if the nation is to move forward.

He said the aim was to send people to attack military installations and then draw an immediate response from the army. “No one expected a political party to attack their own army like this. But when it happened, the army made this conspiracy fruitless. If he had given the answer they wanted, their plot would have succeeded.

Top Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori tweeted: “…A big arrest is on the cards.”

Read also | Pakistani court issues non-releaseable arrest warrants for Imran Khan over May 9 violence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/imran-khan-pakistan-army-officers-sacked-102-tried-in-military-courts-may-9-violent-protests-2398285-2023-06-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos