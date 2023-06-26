Politics
‘What’s happening in India’: PM Modi lands in Delhi after midnight, talks work with party leaders first
Last update: June 26, 2023, 8:17 a.m. HST
Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi. (Photo; Screengrab from video tweeted by BJP)
Prime Minister Modi asked BJP Chairman JP Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India, said party leaders, who had gone to meet him at the airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi after midnight after making a successful visit to the United States and Egypt. Prime Minister Modi was received at Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP leader Nadda. BJP leaders and Delhi party MPs such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.
Those present at the airport received the Prime Minister with the honor that Modi brought home for the nation after his successful visits to the United States and Egypt which yielded substantial results in the fields of trade, food security, technology and defence.
The first thing he asked all of us was how the job was going and how the nation was doing, said one MP.
It will be recalled that the BJP is currently embarking on a month-long program to mark nine years of the Modi government focusing on Susashan and Seva – working for the development and welfare of the people.
He asked Nadda ji how things are going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders are reaching out to people with his government’s nine-year report card, and the country is happy,” the MP said. BJP Manoj Tiwari to reporters when asked what the Prime Minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.
The sources also told us that the Prime Minister asked BJP National Chairman JP Nadda about his visit to Telangana.
On Sunday, Mr Nadda addressed a rally in the state.
He also discussed with the BJP National Chairman his upcoming trip to Kerala on Monday, among other party issues.
As all MPs circled the Prime Minister in a brief discussion, the message to each of them was clear – there was a lot of work to do ahead.
Sources suggest the Prime Minister has a busy schedule on Monday.
He is expected to hold a number of key review meetings outside of the meetings scheduled for the day.
