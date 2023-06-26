Xi Jinping’s Chilling ‘Project 141’ to Station Chinese Army Worldwide | World | News





China has negotiated with Cuba the prospect of building a new joint training center, which would see Beijing’s forces located just 100 miles from the mainland United States. News of the potential deal came just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to China for a two-day diplomatic visit during which he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite a tense political context, the meeting was described by both parties as fruitful and positive. Then came the news from Cuba. Blinken told reporters that during the visit he “made it clear that we would have deep concerns about the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] intelligence or military activities in Cuba. He added: “It’s something that we’re going to be watching very, very closely, and we’ve been very clear about that. And we’ll protect our homeland, we’ll protect our interests.

The military proposal is believed to be part of China’s so-called ‘Project 141’. Sources Speaking The Wall Street Journal, the publication that broke the news of the military base in Cuba, said the project was the “most worrying” aspect of China’s plans in Cuba. A long-term initiative, Project 141, went public in April 2023 after a series of secret Pentagon documents leaked to Discord. One such document claimed that the project included proposals for at least five overseas bases and 10 logistics support sites by 2030. One of the most controversial was a military facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally and security partner of the United States, which is reportedly already under construction.

The UAE says the project was put on hold a year ago. But China already has a number of overseas military bases, its first relatively close to the United Arab Emirates, in Djibouti, East Africa. Opened in 2017, it was a turning point for the books: the United States and several other Western countries already had bases in the country, paying the government tens of millions of dollars for the privilege. The Djibouti post remains the only base officially recognized by China abroad. Yet, it is believed that there are more. In 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that China had signed a secret deal with Cambodia to establish a similar naval base. Satellite imagery showed construction work at the site. Elsewhere in Africa, Equatorial Guinea has been touted by Western intelligence services as a potential site for China, another pawn in the Project 141 game. The US Department of Defense, in a 2020 report, suggested that China also likely considered locations for [Peoples Liberation Army] military logistics facilities in Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan. Although China has not admitted guilt on these bases, it has hit back at the United States, referring to Washington’s hundreds of overseas military bases to say it is “not in a position to criticize others” for doing the same.

The leaked Project 141 document made no mention of China and Cuba agreeing to bases on the island. However, Chinese bases in Cuba already exist. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Beijing had set up a secret spy base in Cuba, with the White House later admitting it had knowledge of the base in operation since 2019. Some sources even suggest that China and Cuba have been sharing signals intelligence since the 1990s. China’s overseas interests go beyond Project 141. People’s Liberation Army troops have traveled to Brazil and Colombia to participate in joint jungle warfare training. There is also the sweeping Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to inject money and investment into less wealthy and underdeveloped countries in return for access to vital ports and infrastructure.

Yet it seems that even more developed countries have fallen prey to the initiative. China already owns the Greek port of Piraeus and gained influence in Italy and its vital port of Trieste after the country became the first G7 member to sign an investment deal with it. Other European countries like Serbia and Montenegro have also moved closer to China under the Belt and Road Initiative. Both have benefited from cash injections and infrastructure projects like bridges and railways. Even in what is considered the heart of Europe, Germany has been infiltrated by state-affiliated Chinese money. In 2021, Express.co.uk mapped all the financial interests Beijing had in Germany, finding that high-risk security sites like airports, robot makers and aerospace suppliers were all receiving money belonging to the Chinese state.

