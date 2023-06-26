Politics
Letters from the Underground, June 26: Can the NHS wait 15 years for an expansion? | UK News
Today readers talk about the Rishi Sunaks NHS expansion plan.
The goal is to rely less on internationally trained healthcare workers, which some readers say will be a step in the right direction with the potential to open up the industry to working-class talent:
Train and employ our own medical talents? ‘Well, it was about time wasn’t it?’
PM Rishi Sunak has announced a plan for the NHS to recruit and train more GPs, doctors and nurses from our own population to reduce reliance on overseas trained healthcare professionals (Metro, My).
Well, it was about time wasn’t it?
We wise people have been saying this for ten years or more. Finally, those in power have realized that Britain is full of talented people who have never had their chance due to the desire of successive governments to employ staff already trained overseas to save money.
They didn’t care about the extremely bright young Britons who had never secured places in medical schools or nursing courses, despite achieving brilliant A-levels, due to a strict cap on student places .
Both Labor and the Tories are guilty of this, and generations of brilliant Britons have missed out.
Now suddenly the Labor and Conservative parties had a eureka moment.
Finally! It’s what people like me have been shouting on their TV screens for years, but no one is listening.
Parliamentarians would be well advised to bring working class people through the doors.
We could have adopted this sensible policy years ago.
Barbara, Gloucestershire
But, with up to 15 years before expansion, can the NHS or even its patients wait that long?
Readers also discuss the need for a pay rise for carers at home, the real reason Boris Johnson quit, Glastonbury’s best and worst performances and whether school uniforms are actually preventing bullying and whether it is more comfortable and cheaper to wear your own clothes. .
What do you think?
Share your opinion in the comments.
According to the Prime Minister, the NHS is set to experience the biggest training and workforce expansion in its history, which will reduce reliance on internationally trained healthcare professionals.
However, he also says that it could take five, ten, 15 years for these things to come to fruition.
So what are his plans at the moment when the NHS is absolutely on its knees? Do we mess around until it’s all right?
James, Essex
Having spent my whole life working in the NHS as an SRN and social worker and adviser in doctors’ surgeries and carer support, I am both surprised and disappointed that in all the arguments about health worker pay rises , the people who have been the most overworked both in confinement and since are completely ignored.
Remuneration of care attendants is never mentioned. But they are the ones keeping people in need at home instead of taking up hospital beds, saving the NHS a fortune every day.
And it is the orderlies who provide essential care to the elderly who die in nursing homes.
They are the ones who really deserve a raise.
Name provided, via email
Bernard Winchester (MetroTalk, Thu) still does not seem to have understood that the departure of Boris Johnson was not due to the party but to the lie.
If in the first place he had stood up in the Commons and said, I apologize. I realize now that my actions were contrary to the spirit and the letter of the requirements, but I was influenced at that time by the need to build team spirit and reward my hard-working staff at a very stressful time, so he might get away with that.
But, instead, he chose to lie and lie again. He was not chased away.
He resigned rather than face his constituents.
Martin, London
Bernard wrote that those working in Downing Street were already nearby and allowed to let off steam every once in a while.
It would have been easy enough for the authorities to frame the lockdown rules to reflect situations like this, but as this has not been done, this argument has no basis.
MG, London
So they cut Lana Del Reys short at Glastonbury (Metro.co.uk, Monday). The main issue here is that someone as big and popular as Lana isn’t headlining the main stage. Where were the female headliners?
Giving her a lesser scene and cutting her uncompromisingly only adds to Glastonburys poor treatment of women.
Patrick, London
Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury should have been renamed Lana Del Refund.
Joe, Wakefield
I doubted them back then in the 1980s but Guns N Roses proved at Glastonbury this weekend what a fantastic live band they were.
The power of music! How many households on Saturday evening should have lowered this noise! ring.
rock dad? I do not think so. They showed the young people how it was done.
December, Essex
Following their rebellion (Metro, Mon), will Wagner now seize Belarus? Seems a bit staged
Jim, London
I was bullied during my school days and wearing a uniform made no difference
As a student who has just finished high school and is entering sixth form from September I can say that once we went on study leave for GCSEs I did not wear uniform again .
Coming in for my exams, I wore a school-branded hoodie over everything I wore.
It was so much better to sit comfortably than to look smart.
After reading the views of Joan Greens (MetroTalk, Fri), I have to argue.
If uniforms are supposed to reduce the suffering of the poorest families, why does it cost so much?
There are certain places where people can donate any uniform they no longer use.
However, at my high school, each year everyone must wear a different color on the crest and their ties, so the uniform cannot be donated by 11th graders.
There are places where normal everyday clothes are donated and there are charity shops where you can find pretty decent clothes for cheap.
I’ll be honest with you, I was bullied for over 12 years despite wearing the uniform.
Bullies will be there whether you or your child are wearing a uniform or not.
It is the reality of life.
If wearing what you want to school means you will be bullied or it will impact your or any other student’s learning, why is there no evidence in the grade level results? A to prove that it has an impact?
Uniform rules don’t carry over to sixth grade, but in reality they shouldn’t exist unless absolutely necessary, such as in a formal work environment or to be easily identified if you work in a store.
Asher Liam-Eric, Northumberland
