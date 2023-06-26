New Zealand PM Hipkins prepares for ‘diplomatic’ meeting with Xi

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, unsure whether he will receive praise or licks.

The Kiwi leader is in Beijing for a five-day official visit to China and was received in audience by the world’s most powerful autocrat on Tuesday evening (AEST).

The visit is crucial for New Zealand given China’s importance to the economy.

“China accounts for nearly a quarter of all our exports, was our second-largest source of tourists before COVID, and is a major source of international students, so it’s a critical part of our economic recovery,” Mr. Hipkins on the eve of his visit. .

He received an invitation to travel before Australia, although the New Zealand delegation received mixed messages about his reception.

On Saturday, The Australian reported that Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was roasted by her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang during her own trip in March.

“She was harangued for an entire hour,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

Another described the exchange as “robust”, with Ms Mahuta holding firm.

Speaking from Beijing, Mr Hipkins did not deny the heated exchange between the two foreign ministers.

“We have a strong enough relationship that where we disagree, we can openly share that with each other,” he said, after being asked if the report from the Aussie was right.

“She told me it was a constructive meeting. Constructive meetings don’t always involve unanimous agreement.”

The smear is believed to be linked to New Zealand’s pushback over Chinese attempts to ground a military presence in the Pacific as part of a major push on the blue continent last year.

Together with Australia, a New Zealand diplomatic effort has pushed Pacific leaders to work on regional solutions to security challenges.

Despite the tense meeting in March, Mr. Hipkins was warmly welcomed by the state-controlled newspaper, the Global Times.

An opinion piece titled ‘New Zealand’s proactive Chinese diplomacy sets an example for other Western countries’ noted that Mr Hipkins disagreed with US President Joe Biden that the President Xi is a dictator.

“He departed from the Western hype…he showed a fundamental quality that a political leader should have – knowing how to respect other countries,” he said.

The article and an accompanying cartoon compared New Zealand more favorably to other Western countries, including Australia.

“Looking at the development process of bilateral relations between the two countries, China-New Zealand relations exemplify what mutual benefits and win-win cooperation mean,” he said.

Mr. Hipkins said he expected a “diplomatic” attitude from Mr. Xi when the two men sat down in the Great Hall of the People,

“I look forward to a meeting where we can talk about areas where we have common interests,” he said.

“Of course, I expect there will be areas that we have conversations on which there will be no agreement.”

Its key message?

“New Zealand is open for business,” he said.

“It’s a huge export market for us (and) we want to see travel from China to New Zealand increase again.”