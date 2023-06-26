The biggest flaw in Trump’s latest defense in a classified documents case





Immediately after his federal criminal indictment, Donald Trump gave a speech at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the former president failed to present much of his defense. This was not good news for the many Republican champions, who fought to defend him.

Last week, Trump tried again during an interview with Fox News Bret Baier, arguing that he could have complied with a federal subpoena, but he was (a) busy; and (b) feared losing a golf outfit he had interspersed with classified documents he had taken from the White House.

It was the kind of comment federal prosecutors no doubt loved, even though the former president’s defense attorneys found themselves slapping their foreheads with the palms of their hands.

On Saturday, the Republican spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalitions annual conference, where he told a supportive crowd that National Archives officials should have left him alone and not bothered him about sensitive secrets of national security he decided to keep in his glorified country club. According to the remarks:

Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the absolute right to take them, he has the absolute right to keep them, or he can return them to NARA [the National Archives and Records Administration] If he wants. … It’s the law and it couldn’t be clearer.

Such a law does not exist. But equally remarkable was the rest of Trump’s speech:

Even the New York Times in a big major article they must hate, probably the writer was fired after he said that, but he said that when it comes to asking for documents from former presidents, the NARA’s only power is to say, pretty please. Asking nicely is about all they can do. And yet they reported me to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. They don’t even have the right to ask and if they ask they have to be very nice and I don’t have to give it.

As videos of the comments show, Trump was reading from his trusted teleprompter, which is relevant because it suggests it was a scripted defense. The former president regularly invents all sorts of nonsense, but in this case he and his team, ahead of Saturday’s remarks, prepared specific comments.

And that’s what they found.

I was curious about the Times article that Trump quoted, and it wasn’t hard to find: In January, the newspaper published this report, that the former president or whoever was responsible for writing this speech apparently did not understand.

It is true that in the second paragraph of the article, the Times explained to readers that Archives officials had limited powers: Asking nicely is all they can do.

But the Trump team probably should have read the third and fourth paragraphs as well, because they explained that while NARA doesn’t have the ability to enforce its demands, after asking nicely, records managers can turn to the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the laws are correctly applied. NARA can’t make people obey the law, but prosecutors can.

In other words, Trump told the public that under existing federal law, according to the New York Times, the Archives can simply ask former presidents to obey the law and if they refuse, NARA must simply agree. and tolerate intransigence, slipping away in deception.

But it’s crazy. Not only is this at odds with how law enforcement works, it is largely the opposite of what the newspaper actually reported.

The absolute right to ignore relevant laws, which Trump pointed out in his scripted comments, does not exist.

If that’s the defense he and the defense attorneys plan to present in court, they’ll have to hope the jury will be made up of Republican donors wearing red caps and reading right-wing blogs on their phones during the trial.

