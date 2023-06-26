Politics
Jokowi decides the free fast train for 3 months, Erick Thohir: It’s pretty good
“Thank goodness the president decided yesterday that the fast train ticket is free for 3 months. That’s pretty good,” he said at the presidential palace compound on Monday (6/26).
Unfortunately, Minister Erick did not explain that the three free months would be valid from any time and for anyone.
Earlier, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said free rides for the public would be provided from July to October. However, he said, not everyone is eligible for free fares.
“Passengers have not been charged. It’s free until October. Later, passengers will be selected,” Budi said at Halim KCJB station last Thursday (6/22).
Meanwhile, PT Kereta Api Indonesia China (KCIC), as the operator of KCJB, is still designing a program for people to try the train for free during the July-October 2023 trial.
KCIC corporate communications officer Emir Monti said his party had promised to immediately release the program and procedures to the public once talks are over.
“Regarding diets and procedures are still under discussion. Later we will socialize him back to the community,” he said, Friday (6/23).
