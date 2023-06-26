Mitsotakis back as Greek PM after election landslide

Athens (AFP) Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis started his second term as Greek prime minister on Monday with a vow to speed up institutional and economic reforms, after voters handed him a commanding election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the former EU debt laggard, voters on Sunday gave the Conservatives their widest margin of victory in nearly 50 years.

“No adversary, absolute domination of the Mitsotakis”, headlined the centrist newspaper Ta Nea.

Holding 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, Mitsotakis was sworn in as Greek prime minister after formally receiving the mandate to form a government from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“It is an honor to take on the responsibility of a new four-year term,” he told the president, adding that “we will start working hard on major reforms.”

Among his campaign promises, he is tackling Greece’s low birth rate by pouring money into the country’s public health system – which has been stretched to its limits by the Covid-19 pandemic – and by improving rail safety after 57 people died in a rail collision in February. it was Greece’s worst train disaster.

Congratulations poured in from world leaders after Mitsotakis’ victory.

“I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster regional prosperity and security,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement, while French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to work with Greece to ” a stronger and more sovereign Europe”.

‘Judgement’

The 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate, who has led the European pandemic nation back to two straight years of strong growth, had already won a resounding victory in an election in May.

But having missed five seats in parliament to be able to form a one-party government, he refused to try to form a coalition, effectively forcing 9.8 million Greek voters back to the polls.

The gamble paid off, with his New Democracy party consolidating its victory in the May 21 vote, while its closest rival, the left-wing Syriza party of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, lost tens of thousands of dollars. voters in just one month. There is.

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to receive a mandate from the Greek president on Monday to form a government. Spyros Bakalis/AFP

Tsipras, acknowledging a “serious political defeat”, said he left his political fate to the “judgement” of Syriza members.

For many Greeks, Tsipras is the prime minister who nearly kicked Greece out of the euro and reneged on his vow to abolish austerity to commit the country to more painful bailout conditions.

Much to the chagrin of centrists, Sunday’s strong right shift was also accompanied by the return of the far right to parliament.

Spartans (Spartans), which is supported by the imprisoned former spokesman of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, will make its debut in parliament after crossing the 3% threshold.

The Spartans and two other small nationalist parties with anti-migration policies won nearly 13% of the vote.

The liberal daily Kathimerini called the new parliament “Babel”.

For Tsipras, the strongest performance of Greece’s far-right parties in decades was a “visible” threat to democracy.

New cabinet

Unveiling his new cabinet, Mitsotakis named his trusted troubleshooter George Gerapetritis as Greece’s next foreign minister.

Former foreign minister Nikos Dendias, a political moderate, joins the defense ministry to oversee an ongoing rearmament program that has upset neighboring Turkey.

The Turkish president’s office said on Monday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, himself re-elected last month, had “expressed his wishes that the new period will be beneficial for Turkish-Greek relations”.

“The presence of strong governments in both countries that have reassured their people presents an opportunity for future bilateral relations,” Erdogan’s office said.

The new finance minister, Kostis Hatzidakis, is a lawyer and former MEP who headed the ministries of development, labor and transport.

The new cabinet has 15 women, including four ministers.

Mitsotakis, who became prime minister for the first time in 2019, has not only promised to make economic stability a feature of his new term.

He had also taken a hard anti-immigration line, appealing to the conservative base in an election campaign in which the recent deadly sinking of an overcrowded trawler went unmentioned.

