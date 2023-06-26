Investor outflows from China jump as S&P cuts economic growth forecast





EPRF Global said Chinese equity fund redemptions hit an 18-week high.

Meanwhile, S&P Global cut its 2023 growth forecast for the Chinese economy to 5.2% from 5.5%.

Investors are skipping China as the world’s second-largest economy continues to show signs of weakening. According to EPFR Global, buybacks of Chinese equity funds hit an 18-week high in the third week of June. Meanwhile, other emerging market equity funds posted gains. For example, India saw the biggest weekly inflow since the first quarter of 2018, while Korean equity funds hit a one-year high, taking more than $1 billion. It comes as S&P Global has cut its Chinese growth outlook for this year and next. For 2023, the credit rating agency now expects GDP growth of 5.2%, down from earlier forecasts of a 5.5% increase. It also lowered growth expectations for 2024 to 4.7% from an earlier view of 5%. “China’s main downside growth risk is that its recovery falters amid weak consumer and housing market confidence. A lack of major policy stimulus could heighten this risk, but we expect that a serious downturn triggers meaningful measures to contain any downside,” the S&P report said. China’s economy rebounded in the first quarter after zero-COVID policies were lifted in late 2022, but more recent data on exports, industrial production, the real estate sector and investment show a sharp deterioration. But while retail sales have also been coolingS&P noted that discretionary spending was 21% higher than in 2019 in nominal terms, compared to 17.3% in April. Still, calls for government support grew and the central bank began cutting interest rates earlier this month as Beijing reportedly considers some stimulus. But S&P said the government appears likely to refrain from more aggressive action. “Growth data will be strong year-over-year for the second quarter, compared to last year’s low base,” S&P said. “Policymakers aim for an organic recovery from the pandemic and are keen to contain financial risk and leverage.”

