PM Modi signs 4 MoUs with Egypt to elevate bilateral relationship to ‘strategic partnership’





In an effort to elevate Indo-Egyptian relations to a level of strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic visit to Egypt, signed four Accords and MoUs (MoUs) with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday June 25. Since the signing of the Memoranda of Understanding, the Prime Minister has held wide-ranging talks, meetings and discussions with the aim of enhancing diplomatic, defense and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries. The two leaders also discussed continued cooperation within the G-20, highlighting issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change and the need for southern countries to have a concerted voice. According to official sources, an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership” was signed between Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi during their meeting. Three memorandums of understanding in the fields of agriculture, archeology and antiquities and competition law were also signed. In addition, with the aim of further deepening the partnership between the two countries, the two leaders discussed strategies to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, the technology sector information, security, renewable energies, agriculture, health, culture and people. people links. PM Modi meets with ‘India Unit’ at Egyptian cabinet in Cairo The leaders further agreed that the newly created Indian unit within the Egyptian cabinet was a useful tool to lead bilateral collaborations. The Indian unit was established earlier this year following President Sisi’s state visit to India for Republic Day 2023. The Indian unit is led by Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and includes a number number of ministers and senior officials and aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Shortly after arriving in Cairo, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with the unit on June 24. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra, during a press briefing on an Indian Prime Minister’s first bilateral visit to Egypt in 26 years, said four memorandums of understanding and agreements had been signed and the most important and most prominent was the “strategic partnership” between India and Egypt. . He said: “The two leaders had a private conversation during which, following President Sisi’s visit to India earlier this year, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral cooperation and also made the update on what is happening on important issues of the region and the world. President Sisi to visit India for G20 summit Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday he looked forward to welcoming President Sisi to New Delhi in September 2023 for the G20 leaders’ summit. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at Al-Ittihadia Palace on June 25. During their meeting, the two leaders warmly recalled President Sisi’s state visit as the chief guest. during the Republic Day celebrations in January this year and welcomed the impetus he gave to bilateral relations. PM Modi honored with ‘Order of the Nile’ In addition, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi the highest civilian honor in honor of the Order of the Nile in Egypt. The Prime Minister remarked that the recognition symbolized the deep-rooted friendship between India and Egypt and the people-to-people ties between the two nations. EgyptPM, Mostafa Madbouly as well as other Cabinet ministers were also present at the event.

