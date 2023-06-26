Did wife of Boris Johnson accuser Bernard Jenkin attend a SECOND ‘party’ during lockdown?

The wife of one of Boris Johnson’s Partygate inquisitors attended a second ‘party’ which was potentially anti-lockdown, it was claimed last night.

Baroness Jenkin threw a party to celebrate the 15th anniversary of co-founding the group Women2Win, according to the Guido Fawkes website.

It was just two weeks before throwing a ‘birthday drink’ party to mark her 65th birthday, which was attended by her husband, Sir Bernard Jenkin. There is no suggestion that he attended Women2Win’s first anniversary meeting.

Sir Bernard, a member of the privileges committee who investigated Mr Johnson over his Partygate statements, has been accused of cowardice and hypocrisy for repeatedly dodging questions about claims he attended the December 2020 party to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

The event, held in the House of Commons office of Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing, came at a time when any indoor socializing was against Covid regulations in England.

Baroness Nicholson pictured left does not have a drink, while Anne Jenkin (right) has a drink in her hand. The selfie was taken by Resham Kotecha at a Women2Win 15th anniversary event and was posted on November 25, 2020

Last Monday, Sir Bernard voted in favor of the privileges committee report he co-wrote condemning Mr Johnson’s statements in Parliament about Downing Street rallies during the lockdown, but ending the career of the ex-Prime Minister of the Commons.

This is despite Sir Bernard himself potentially facing a police investigation for allegedly breaking lockdown rules, which Mr Johnson’s allies say makes him a ‘hypocrite’.

Sir Bernard has been silent on the matter for almost two weeks and refused to answer questions from the Mail when that newspaper caught up with him in Parliament last week.

Scotland Yard is assessing whether any rules were broken at the event, where alcohol and cakes were reportedly offered and at least ten attendees.

A source said social distancing “went out the window” at the rally.

The first Women2Win party took place at the Westminster offices of the Policy Exchange think tank, Guido Fawkes reported last night. An image obtained by the website appears to show Baroness Jenkin with a mug in her hand. We don’t know what she’s drinking.

One attendee insisted it was not a party, but described the gathering as “joyful” and “a celebration, definitely”. It was not known how many people were there in total.

Johnson and David Cameron addressed the event online via Zoom. Former Prime Minister Theresa May attended in person and reportedly stayed briefly for a few photos before leaving quickly after discussing the success of Women2Win, which is encouraging more Conservative women to run for political office.

Ms May was among MPs last week who backed the privileges committee report on Mr Johnson.

At holiday time, the lockdown rules made it clear that “you must not meet socially indoors with family or friends unless they are part of your household…or support the bubble”.

Anyone who could “work effectively from home must,” the official guidelines added, with no rationale provided for an indoor social celebration.

Sir Bernard Jenkin has been lambasted by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s loyalists (pictured April 28, 2021) for refusing to come clean about his alleged involvement in a ‘birthday drink’ for his wife Anne

But shortly before the event at the Policy Exchange offices in November 2020, a message posted to Women2Win’s Instagram account read: ‘Happy birthday to us! Here’s our wonderful co-founder Anne Jenkin and director Charlotte Carew Pole getting ready for our celebration tonight.

“When Anne Jenkin and Theresa May founded Women2Win 15 years ago, there were 17 female Conservative MPs. Today they are 87 and we think that deserves a (socially distanced) party.

“We are about to start our 15 year anniversary event, but we want to thank all of our amazing supporters!” Baroness Jenkin did not respond to requests for comment last night.

Downing Street has urged those at the center of allegations about several alleged anti-lockdown parties to cooperate with police. There is no indication that the police are investigating the latest gathering.