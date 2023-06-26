Cannon schedules July 14 hearing on handling of classified documents in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case





The first hearing for Donald Trump and the Office of Special Advocates before Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago documents case will take place in Fort Pierce, Fla., on July 14.

The hearing is scheduled to discuss pre-trial issues regarding classification, with Cannon granting a request by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday that it hold the hearing under the Classified Information Proceedings Act.

Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta are not required to attend the hearing, according to the new court order, although this is the first time their defense teams are scheduled to appear before Cannon.

Additionally, Cannon ordered on Monday that the defendants respond by July 6 to the special advocates’ request to postpone the trial to December.

According to Friday’s filing from the Smiths team requesting the delay, attorneys for the defendants have confirmed that they do not object to an adjournment of the current trial date and are requesting a hearing on the status of the case. Court to settle the timing of this action, as defense attorneys plan to file an objection to this motion responding to their objections on the dates proposed by the governments.

Cannon had previously scheduled the trial to begin in mid-August, but the start date was expected to be pushed back.

Trump faces charges of willfully withholding national defense information, obstruction and misrepresentation in connection with the federal investigation into the handling of classified documents from his White House. He pleaded not guilty. Nauta, who faces obstruction charges, is due to be arraigned on Tuesday, where he will have the opportunity to plead.

Cannon’s planning orders came shortly after she denied a request from the Smiths team to file under seal a list of witnesses with whom Trump cannot speak about the classified documents case.

Although Cannon raised no issues with the restriction, his new order seemed to question why filing the list on the docket was necessary in the first place. The judge also said prosecutors failed to provide adequate justification as to why the list, if filed in court, should be kept under seal.

The government’s request does not explain why filing the list with the Court is necessary; it offers no particular basis to justify sealing the list from public view; it does not explain why partial sealing, redaction, or means other than sealing are unavailable or unsatisfactory; and it does not specify the duration of any proposed seal, Cannon said in its order.

Media organizations, including CNN, have argued in court filings that the list should be made public.

With its new order, Cannon declines the government’s offer to file the list without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can reapply. She also said the media organizations’ request to intervene to advocate for greater transparency had been dismissed as moot.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, who presided over Trump’s impeachment earlier this month, raised the issue of Trump’s ban on discussing the case with certain witnesses, even though prosecutors had not requested a such restriction as a condition of Trump’s release.

After an exchange with Trump’s attorney, Goodman ordered the special advocates team to compile a list of witnesses with whom Trump should not be allowed to speak about the case except through their attorneys.

According to a special counsel filing Friday, the defense attorney said he takes no position on the government’s motion to seal the witness list, but the defense reserves the right to object. to the special condition and how it was implemented by the government by providing a list of 84 witnesses who allegedly complied with the court order.

