Pakistan army fires 3 officers for failing to stop Khan supporters from attacking facilities





ISLAMABAD ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s military said on Monday it had fired three senior army officers for their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the former prime minister of the country.

Last month’s attacks came after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case. Major General Ahmad Sharif said a senior general was among those dismissed and action was taken against 15 other army officers for their willful negligence in the matter. The military did not release the names of the fired or sanctioned officers, but said some family members of retired officers were also being investigated.

In a televised press conference, Sharif said the military was also trying 102 civilians for their involvement in the May 9 attacks, in which the residence of a senior regional commander was destroyed in Lahore.

The latest development comes weeks after thousands of protesters from Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party attacked Khan’s army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, stormed an airbase in Mianwali in the eastern province of Punjab and set fire to a building housing Pakistan Public Radio. to the northwest.

Protesters were furious over Khan’s arrest after he was dragged from a courthouse in the capital, Islamabad, in connection with a graf case. The violence only subsided after Khan was released by order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

At least 10 people have been killed in clashes between Khans supporters and police and since then police have arrested more than 5,000 people in connection with the riots. Most have been released on bail pending trial.

Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence last year by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The former cricket star has denounced what he says are more than 100 cases against him, including for corruption and terrorism. He says he is politically victimized by Sharif, a charge the government denies.

In recent weeks, Khan has denounced the violence, saying he never incited his supporters. Authorities said that to date no decision has been made to refer Khan’s case to the military court. A joint investigation team was investigating what role, if any, Khan may have had in the violence.

Despite strong opposition from domestic and international rights groups, the government is pushing ahead with its plan to try civilians implicated in attacks on military installations in military courts. The army and the government have said that anyone facing such trials will have lawyers of their choice.

Khan lives in his hometown of Lahore after being granted protection from arrest in several cases, pending trial.

On Monday, he appeared in court which granted him protection from arrest until July 6, for incitement to violence.

Military spokesman Sharif said the military showed restraint last month when rioters attacked their facilities. He said the attack was intended to draw a violent response from the military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wral.com/pakistan-army-fires-3-officers-for-failing-to-stop-khan-supporters-from-attacking-installations/20928389/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos