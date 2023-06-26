No wonder Jokowi is angry! This is proof that the APBD is running out for civil servants





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati revealed that regional government expenditure included in the regional revenue and expenditure budget or APBD is still dominated by personnel expenditure. This infuriated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In May 2023, he noted, the expenditure of the APBD alone stood at 305.62 trillion rupees out of a total ceiling of 1,278.15 trillion rupees, an increase of 6.06 % from May 2022 record of 288.22 trillion rupees from a high of 1,200.87 trillion rupees. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “It is good for encouraging and supporting economic recovery as well,” Sri Mulyani told a press conference on Monday (26/6/2023). Even so, he warned, if dissected by type of expenditure, it is still dominated by personnel expenditure which reached IDR 141.08 trillion, an increase of 3.43% from at the same period of the previous year of IDR 136.4 trillion. This is followed by expenditure on goods and services of IDR 78.45 trillion, up 6.41% from IDR 73.73 trillion, capital expenditure of IDR 17.17 trillion, up of 8.49% from the previous IDR 15.83 trillion, and other expenditure of Rp 68.92 trillion, up 10.8% from Rp 62.20 trillion in May this year last. “It is still dominated by Rs 141 trillion for employees, Rs 78 trillion for goods and services and only Rs 17.17 trillion for capital expenditure,” Sri Mulyani said. According to its archives, the staff costs which increased by 3.43% in May 2023 are explained by an increase in the realization of additional income expenditure for State agents (ASN) and an increase in the expenditure on salaries and allowances for ASN and local authorities. chiefs and deputy regional chiefs (KDH/WKDH) mainly due to the realization of THR payments. With regard to expenditure on goods and services, which increased by 6.41% due to an increase in maintenance expenditure and official travel expenditure, as well as capital expenditure which increased by 8.49 % mainly due to an increase in capital expenditure for roads and bridges, and other expenditures which increased by 10.8. % due to increased spending on regional tax revenue sharing with district or city and town governments. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Starting to write the 2024 state budget is Jokowi’s goal at the end of his term! (me me)



