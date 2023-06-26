Indore to get its first VandeBharat on June 27, PM Narendra Modi to signal train from Bhopal





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Western Railway is set to introduce the highly anticipated Vande Bharat Express, providing seamless travel between Rani Kamalapati Junction (Bhopal) and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The maiden service of this high-speed train is scheduled for June 27, 2023, marking an important milestone in improving the passenger experience. According to Sumit Thakur, Public Relations Manager of Western Railway, the inaugural journey of the Vande Bharat Express will start on Tuesday morning from Rani Kamalapati Station, with the Prime Minister signaling the journey. Departing as train No. 02912, the train will make stops at Bhopal, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi and Ujjain, before reaching Indore Junction in the afternoon. Information on regular operations and reservations Regular running of the Indore Bhopal Vande Bharat Superfast Express will commence from June 28, 2023, operating six days a week except Sunday. Departs Indore at 06:30 as train No. 20911, it will arrive in Bhopal at 09:35. The return journey, train No. 20912, will depart Bhopal at 7:25 p.m. and reach Indore at 10:30 p.m., with a stop at Ujjain in both directions. Passengers can book tickets for train No. 20911 from June 26, 2023, at PRS ticket offices and on the IRCTC website. “To make the inaugural race an unforgettable experience, Western Railway will provide souvenir tickets to passengers, as well as special souvenirs like caps and key rings. A drawing and painting contest was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sehore, which more than 200 school children have participated.. Among them, 50 lucky students will have the golden opportunity to travel on this wonderful Vande Bharat Express. Specially designed water bottles and caps will be distributed to these students, ensuring lasting memories. of this special day. In addition, entertainment was organized for children, including board games like Ludo to keep them engaged throughout the trip,” said a WR manager. Enhanced travel experience and world-class facilities Passengers aboard the Vande Bharat Express can expect a superior travel experience, thanks to its world-class facilities. The train features a state-of-the-art suspension system, ensuring a smooth and safe journey with enhanced ride comfort. Additionally, the train is equipped with reclining seats, passenger information and infotainment screens, CCTV cameras, sliding doors, custom reading lights, mobile charging stations, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors and equipment for Divyangjan (specially handicapped). passengers. State-of-the-art safety and environmental sustainability Notably, the Vande Bharat Express incorporates state-of-the-art safety measures, including the indigenous train collision avoidance system called KAVACH. Developed under the Make in India initiative, this system ensures low-cost implementation while prioritizing passenger safety. Additionally, the train’s design emphasizes environmental sustainability by eliminating power cars and using an advanced regenerative braking system. As a result, the train drastically reduces electricity consumption by around 30%, contributing to a greener travel experience. Schedule at a glance -Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train (Train No. 20911) leaving the city at 6:30 am. -Arrival in Ujjain at 7:15 am and departure at 7:20 am. -Arrive at Bhopal Railway Station at 9:35am. -Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train (train number 20912) leaving Bhopal at 7:25 PM. -Arrival at Ujjain 9:30 p.m. and departure at 9:35 p.m. -Arrive Indore 10:30 PM. (According to information provided by PRO Ratlam Division Western Railway Khemraj Meena)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/indore/indore-city-to-get-first-vandebharat-train-on-june-27-pm-narendra-modi-to-flag-off-the-train-from-bhopal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos